One of the several Berserkers to beat as part of the Favor "Fit for a King" is Hvitserkr The Bold. These fights are similar to the Valkyrie mini-boss battles of the previous God of War (2018). The fights can be incredibly brutal for the ill-prepared, and it is highly recommended to use a mid-to-end level geared Kratos in them.

This guide will cover the Berserker Hvitserkr The Bold and the strategies on how to defeat him.

How to beat Hvitserkr The Bold in God of War Ragnarok

This fight can be particularly tricky, and it is recommended that players exercise caution when fighting against this foe.

Runic attacks are key to winning this battle with ease.

Furthermore, runic attacks can stun Hvitserkr, allowing Kratos to deal damage over extended periods.

Runic attacks can also fill up Kratos’s rage meter. Activate Spartan Fury to deal massive damage while being invincible for a short period of time.

Remember to block and parry Hvitserkr’s attacks when required. Attacks marked with a red circle cannot be parried, while attacks marked with a yellow circle can be evaded.

After losing half his HP, Hvitserkr The Bold will start to levitate and throw ranged area-of-effect attacks at Kratos.

To avoid being hit, make sure to keep moving and dodge out of harm’s way when the attack closes in (as indicated by the red circles on the ground).

Hvitserkr can also take flight and smash into the ground, releasing a damaging shockwave. The impact zone is indicated by a green aura, make sure to step out of it.

Hvitserkr can also summon his minions into the fight.

While being mostly easy to deal with, these minions can interrupt your combos and it is recommended to deal with them as soon as possible.

The fight ends when Hvitserkr’s Hp drops to zero. Press R3 when prompted to execute him and finish the fight for good.

Where can players find Hvitserkr The Bold?

Hvitserkr The Bold can be found in the Southern Wilds in Vanaheim. Head onward to the Pilgrim’s Landing, to the circular white structure. The gravestone that will summon Hvitserkr can be located in the vicinity.

Rewards obtained upon defeating Hvitserkr The Bold in God of War Ragnarok

Defeating this particular boss will drop the following rewards for Kratos:

Shattered Runes x40: Used for various runic upgrades.

Used for various runic upgrades. Bonded Leather x25: This item can be used to upgrade Kartos and Atreus’ armors. The upgrade caps at three levels.

This item can be used to upgrade Kartos and Atreus’ armors. The upgrade caps at three levels. Tempered Remnants x3: Used to craft weapons and armor.

Used to craft weapons and armor. Pommels of the Nine Realms: Material used to upgrade the Blades of Chaos. Can trigger a Realm Shift when the Immolation bar is full, dealing devastating damage to foes.

Unlocking the quest for Hvitserkr The Bold

To unlock this particular Berserker battle and all the rest in general, players must begin the Favor "Fit for a King' when they reach Chapter 9, "Word of Fate." Players control Kratos and make their way through the game’s story campaign to reach the King’s Grave. The King’s Grave can be located northeast of the Lake of Nine.

Kratos will then unlock the ominous "Inert Hilt of Skofnung" from the gravestone in the area. This hilt can then be inserted into other similar gravestones to summon the Berserkers for the challenge.

Developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, God of War Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018’s God of War. The game features the return of Kratos and his son Atreus in ancient Scandinavia as they battle against the tide to prevent Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok was released to much critical acclaim on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

