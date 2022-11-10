How to easily obtain the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok armor pieces and equipment come with various useful bonuses, enchantments, and tremendous skills. Along with leveling up Kratos, dressing him with the right armaments that fit your playstyle is one of the best ways of advancing through the game.

As the game offers a lot of armor that you will be able to collect as you make your way through the narrative, there are a lot of different playstyles that they cater to. However, one of the most unique and versatile pieces of armor in Ragnarok is the Shoulder Straps of Radiance.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

Unfortunately, the gear is a bit more challenging to come by, and many in the community are having a rough time coming across it. This is primarily because you have to go out of your way to collect it in the game.

The following section will dive into how you can easily collect the much-coveted Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok.

Unpacking the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok

To obtain the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok, you will first need to complete the game's main narrative to a certain point, until you encounter the Secret of the Sand Favor side quest.

Hence, to get your hands on this piece of gear, you will be required to:

Encounter the Secret of the Sand side quest, which you will receive only after you finish The Barrens quest. The side quest will lead you to a desert in Alfheim, which is a realm that is unlocked after you have successfully cleared the Tower of Light with Tyr.

When completing the mission, the objectives will take you to an Elf hive inside a cave, where they have bound and captured a jellyfish-like creature called the Hafgufa in God of War Ragnarok. The Creature will look like it’s trying to sing but will not be able to, and you will be tasked to free it by breaking all of the bindings.

After making your way to the center of the cave, you will then need to look left to see a path blocked by gold ore. You can destroy it by using the red jar which is located there. Once you make your way through, you will have a proper angle on all the bindings and a Twilight Stone. Throwing the Leviathan Axe after making the proper lineup, you can destroy the bindings.

The final binding will be out by the entrance of the cave. By looking up to the left you will be able to spot another Twilight Stone. Lining the axe one again with one on the far left, you will be able to break the final binding.

You will then need to go to the Hafgufa and successfully release it, automatically completing the mission. However, before you exit the cave by reaching the top, there will be a Legendary Chest located to the left of the final room. Upon interacting with it, you can obtain the Shoulder Straps of Radiance.

The chest is quite hard to miss in God of War Ragnarok, as players usually make their way out top after freeing the Hafgufa before completely exploring the final portion of the cave.

Poll : 0 votes