God of War Ragnarok features several mini-bosses to test your mettle in-game. These trials can be brutal for ill-prepared players, and it is highly recommended to use a mid-game to end-game Kratos to complete them.

This guide details how to beat the Berserker named Haklangr the Bearded.

Note: This guide contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to defeat Haklangr the Bearded in God of War Ragnarok

The fight begins as soon as players insert the hilt into the gravestone.

This fight is fairly simple, keep avoiding his attacks and assault whenever you get the chance.

Haklangr uses heavy attacks with his large hammer, so make sure to avoid being hit.

Some of his attacks can be blocked and parried, indicated by a yellow circle right before he attacks.

The attacks indicated by a red circle cannot be blocked or parried. Players must dodge at the last second to avoid being hit.

Haklangr the Bearded can fly into the air and slam into the ground for a devastating area-of-effect attack. Make sure to dodge it.

Haklangr can also summon a shield on top of his HP bar that must be whittled down to increase your damage to him.

He can also charge the ground to release yet another area of effect attack. This attack is unblockable. The impact zone is indicated by a green aura. Make sure to step out of the impact zone to avoid being hit.

The fight ends when Haklangr’s HP drops to zero. Press R3 to execute the finisher and end the fight.

Rewards dropped for defeating Haklangr the Bearded

Defeating this particularly troublesome Berserker will drop the following rewards for Kratos:

5 Tempered Remnants: These items are used to craft weapons and armor.

These items are used to craft weapons and armor. 60 Bonded Leather: This item can be used to improve upon both Kratos and Atreus’s armors up to three levels.

This item can be used to improve upon both Kratos and Atreus’s armors up to three levels. 75 Shattered Runes: Used for various runic upgrades.

Used for various runic upgrades. Chaos Flame: This can be used to upgrade the iconic Blades of Chaos for Kratos.

Where can players find Haklangr the Bearded in God of War Ragnarok?

Players can find Haklangr the Bearded after they begin the Favor ‘Fit for a King’.

This Favor can be started when players reach Chapter 9, ‘Word of Fate’. From there, players will need to head to the King’s Grave, northeast of the Lake of Nine.

Kratos will subsequently obtain the mysterious 'Inert Hilt of Skofnung’ from an ominous gravestone that will summon a wall of ice. Upon getting the Hilt, one can insert it into any gravestone to begin the Berserker trials.

Haklangr can be found in The Sinkholes in Vanaheim, near the Mystic Gateway.

What are the Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok?

Berserkers are tough, optional boss battles in God of War Ragnarok. Players take control of Kratos and fight against these extremely powerful foes. The challenges are similar to the Valkyrie fights in God of War (2018).

They are incredibly high-level foes and as a result, players need to possess a good deal of cunning, strategy, and brute force to win. Furthermore, defeating these bosses will drop special loot that can be used to further augment Kratos’s weapons and abilities, making it very enticing to participate in.

These challenges are usually unlocked post-campaign.

God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. It is a sequel to the 2018 God of War and was released worldwide on November 9, 2022.

