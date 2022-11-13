God of War Ragnarok features several mini-bosses with challenging difficulty for players to test their skills against. The fights are brutal and challenging, and it is highly recommended to use a mid-to-end game geared Kratos to take down these foes.

Svipdagr The Cold is one of the 12 optional Berserker boss battles in the game, after starting the Favor ‘Fit for a King’. This guide will offer tips on defeating Svipdagr.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow. Reader discretion is advised.

How to defeat Svipdagr The Cold in God of War Ragnarok

Svipdagr’s fight actually involves three foes - Svipdagr herself and the twin Sisters of Illska. The best way to deal with this challenging boss is detailed below:

The Sisters of Illska share one health bar, while Svipdagr has her own HP bar.

The Sisters are frost and flame enchanted, while Svipdagr uses dual axes in the battle.

It is recommended to focus on the Sisters first.

The two Sisters can use elemental punch attacks as well as throw homing ice and fireballs at Kratos. Make sure to dodge them to avoid taking damage.

The Sisters also share another large area-of-effect ranged attack when they fly up into the skies. This attack cannot be blocked, and players must dodge out of the way to avoid taking damage. The impact zone is marked by red circles.

Once the Sisters of Illska are dealt with, it is time to shift our focus on Svipdagr The Cold.

Svipdagr is easier to deal with when alone, and will mostly swing at your with her dual axes. She can also break your blocks, so be careful.

Additionally, Svipdagr can also do an unblockable area-of-effect ground slam that deals massive damage. Make sure to dodge out of harm's way with this attack of hers.

Use a combination of your runic abilities and weapon skills to make quick work of the trio. Block, parry and dodge the attacks as required.

Rewards earned from defeating Svipdagr The Cold

Defeating Svipdagr The Cold drops the following rewards:

180 Bonded Leather: This is used to improve Kratos and Atreus’s armors by up to three levels.

75 Shattered Runes: Used for various runic upgrades.

Used for various runic upgrades. 5 Tempered Remnants: This item is used to craft weapons and armor.

Frozen Flame: Frozen Flames can be used to further improve upon Kratos's Leviathan Axe.

Frozen Flames can be used to further improve upon Kratos’s Leviathan Axe. Asgard’s Security

Berserker Cuirass: A set of armor for Kratos. It massively increases melee damage at the cost of more damage taken from foes.

How to reach Svipdagr The Cold in God of War Ragnarok

Svipdagr can be found in Alfheim, the home of light and dark elves in the Nine Realms.

The fight is triggered by destroying the gravestone that can be located in The Barrens on the southeast end of the region.

How can players unlock the quest for Svipdagr The Cold?

Players must first begin the Favor ‘Fit for a King’ and reach Chapter 9, the ‘Word of Fate’’. They will have to make their way through the main campaign to arrive at the King’s Grave North-East in the Lake of Nine.

Subsequently, gamers will obtain the mysterious ‘Inert Hilt of Skofnung’ from an ominous gravestone that will summon a wall of ice. Upon getting the Hilt, one can insert it into any gravestone to begin the challenge, including the one containing Svipdagr.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 line of consoles. It is a sequel to 2018's God of War and was released worldwide on November 9, 2022.

