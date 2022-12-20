God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete the Guiding Light Favor

God of War Ragnarok has finally been released, delivering the climactic finale to Kratos' Norse saga. While the game does sport quite a few key differences in its narrative presentation and gameplay systems, it retains much of what made its predecessor, God of War (2018), a phenomenal narrative-driven action-adventure title.

Much like God of War (2018), God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression system, offering a host of side content (called Favors) between the main story segments. While not technically an open-world title, it features many aspects that are synonymous with the open-world genre of video games, such as the abundance of side quests and dedicated end-game content.

The side quests in God of War Ragnarok are unlocked organically as players progress through the story and explore the realms. Completing these optional quests rewards players with new equipment, resources, and optional lore bits to flesh out the story further.

One of these side quests, titled "Guiding Light," rewards players with one of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

The Guiding Light side quest unlocks at Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

God of War (2018) allows players to travel to only six of the nine realms. However, in God of War Ragnarok, players travel to all nine realms, with eight of them being available for further exploration after completing the main story. This includes the realms that were available to be explored in the previous title but with some significant changes due to the onset of Fimbulwinter.

Midgard is one of the realms that were massively affected by Fimbulwinter, so much so that the vastness of the Lake of Nine is frozen solid. It is on the frozen Lake of Nine that you will encounter the Guiding Light Favor, which has the following prerequisites:

You must progress through the story to get access to the Lake of Nine area in Midgard.

You must interact with one of the four pieces of Tyr's statue to initiate the quest.

The Guiding Light questline revolves around Kratos and Freya going through the wreckage of Tyr's statue that is scattered across the frozen Lake of Nine after the fierce battle between Kratos and the God of Thunder, Thor. The objectives of the quest are:

Investigate the wreckage of Tyr's statue

To complete this quest, you need to investigate the runes inscribed on the four pieces of Tyr's statue, which are scattered across the frozen Lake of Nine.

Once you find the wreckage of Tyr's statue, you can interact with the runes inscribed on them and a dig spot that grants a piece of the Guiding Light armor set as well as a useful enchantment.

Here are the locations of the pieces of Tyr's statue scattered across the Lake of Nine:

Tyr's Helmet: Can be found to the north of Raider Stronghold. Visible upon getting close to the bridge at the Lake of Nine. The dig spot here will give you the Breastplate of Guiding Light.

Can be found to the north of Raider Stronghold. Visible upon getting close to the bridge at the Lake of Nine. The dig spot here will give you the Breastplate of Guiding Light. Tyr's Right Bracer: Near the entrance to The Oarsmen, hidden behind debris mixed with snow. The dig spot here will give you the Waist Guard of Guiding Light.

Near the entrance to The Oarsmen, hidden behind debris mixed with snow. The dig spot here will give you the Waist Guard of Guiding Light. Tyr's Left Bracer: Located towards the north of the Raider Fort, right beside the bridge at the Lake of Nine. The dig spot here will give you the Bracers of Guiding Light.

Located towards the north of the Raider Fort, right beside the bridge at the Lake of Nine. The dig spot here will give you the Bracers of Guiding Light. Tyr's Spear: Located towards the east of the Raider Stronghold, past the bridge on the Lake of Nine. The dig spot here will give you the "Jotunheim's Essence" enchantment.

Once you interact with all four pieces and collect the associated loot, you will successfully complete the Favor and earn 750 Kratos XP and 200 Freya XP. You will also get the fantastic Guiding Light armor set, which is easily one of the best early-game armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

