5 best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best games of the last console generation, has finally been released to universal critical acclaim.

Like God of War (2018), Ragnarok features mild role-playing game elements, expansive skill trees, optional questlines, and a customizable gear and perks system. The game is chock-full of amazing armor sets that players can collect via progression and exploration. Here are five of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

From Berserker to Survival set, here are five best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok

5) Lunda's set

Lunda's set is one of the few armor sets that players can get pretty early in God of War Ragnarok. It offers a unique perk. The entire armor set increases Kratos' luck stat while also significantly boosting strength and vitality.

Lunda's main draw is its ability to harness the "poison" status ailment to deal massive damage to enemies.

The chestpiece has a high chance of inflicting poison on unarmed attacks, parries, and blocks, doing bonus damage and weakening enemy attacks, while the other two pieces increase all damage done to poisoned enemies. This incentivizes players to use Kratos' bare-handed attacks to maximize the bonus perks of this armor set.

Players can get Lunda's set after reaching Vanaheim and completing the side quest - Lunda's Lost Armor.

4) Survival set

In most role-playing games, the starting armor set gets easily outclassed by future sets. However, in God of War Ragnarok, the armor set players start their journey with is one of the best.

Apart from being one of the best-looking acquisitions, the survival set is also finely balanced.

The Survival set is the best armor for those who prefer raw stats over flashy perks. Upgrading the Survival set to level 7 and beyond can easily make it ideal for end-game content.

While the armor doesn't include any playstyle-altering perks, it's still worth investing resources into for a massive boost to strength and defense.

Players get the Survival set automatically upon starting the game and completing the Path quest "Surviving Fimbulwinter" in God of War Ragnarok.

3) Surtr's Scorched set

Surtr's Scorched armor set is all about strength and vitality, two of the most essential attributes in the game. While it doesn't feature any special perk that significantly alters the playstyle, it's one of the best end-game armor sets for tough optional boss battles.

The armor set boosts Kratos' attack power and defense during light attacks and skills (R1 and R2 combos). Despite not featuring any unique perk, Surtr's Scorched set is ideal for Berserker boss fights due to its vitality boost.

Players can become virtually invincible during boss fights and other combat scenarios using the armor set and the "Greater Regenerating Essence" Amulet enchantment.

Players can get this armor set upon successfully completing the Crucible challenges, including the Final Challenges favor.

2) Dragon Scaled set

The Dragon Scaled armor set is easily one of the best armor sets players can craft for their end-game ventures in God of War Ragnarok. While upgrading the armor set's components to level 9 can be a chore, it is worth the time and effort. The Dragon Scaled armor set is ideal for those who prefer raw DPS over anything else.

The set has the highest strength attribute, which essentially maxes out the strength gauge on upgrading to level 9. This makes it perfect for those who want to deal damage with every single melee hit.

Players can craft the Dragon Scaled armor set after killing their first Drake. However, upgrading the set's pieces to level 9 will require one to kill all the dragons and drakes in God of War Ragnarok.

1) Berserker set

Much like the Valkyrie armor set in God of War (2018), the Berserker armor is the end-game set players get upon successfully killing all 12 Berserker souls.

The Berserker set massively boosts the attack power and range of all runic attacks while also boosting Kratos' light attacks.

The armor set also has a unique perk where hitting enemies has a low "Luck" chance of causing a Soul Explosion. Meanwhile, taking damage, blocking, and parrying attacks have a moderate Luck chance of causing a Soul Explosion.

These explosions are a great way to inflict additional damage on enemies without requiring active input from players.

To get the Berserker set, one must defeat the 12 Berserker Souls scattered across the realms. It is much recommended that players fight these bosses at level 6 and above since they are easily the most challenging encounters in God of War Ragnarok.

