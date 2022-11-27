God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete the Final Challenges in Muspelheim

God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest AAA releases of 2022, alongside games like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Although the title is based on the fundamentals established by the phenomenal God of War (2018), it differentiates itself aplenty, with astounding gameplay additions and a massively overhauled level design.

One of the best side content in God of War (2018) was the Muspelheim Trials, which were essentially an arcade mode built within the game's narrative. The Muspelheim Trials have returned with God of War Ragnarok, however, they feature significant changes, which keep the experience fresh for veterans.

Here is a comprehensive guide on how players can complete the Final Challenges in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article includes mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to reach Muspelheim and initiate the Trials in God of War Ragnarok

Getting to Muspelheim in God of War (2018) required players to collect four realm ciphers to access the realm of fire. A similar caveat is in place for traveling to Muspelheim in the sequel. Players are essentially required to collect two Muspelhiem Seed pieces to reach the realm.

The first piece can be found relatively early in Svartalfheim inside a Legendary Chest at Modvitnir’s Rig. However, players will need to progress through the story until they complete the quest - Forging Destiny, which grants Kratos the Draupnir Spear. This weapon will be required to get the second piece of Muspelheim Seed, which is located in Alberich Hollow in Svartalfheim. It can be accessed via the Dragon Beach.

Once players collect the Seed pieces, the Muspelheim Trials will automatically be added to their quest tracker under Favors.

Completing the Final Challenges Favor in Muspelheim

Once players make their way to Muspelheim, they will be tasked with completing the first set of challenges, of which there are six. These are reminiscent of the trials in God of War (2018) with players required to kill enemies under certain conditions.

The first six challenges are:

Weapon Mastery

Flawless

Ring Out Challenge

Feed the Rift

Population Control

King of the Hill

Once players complete the first six challenges, they will be granted the Undying Pres armor set. This is easily the best armor for the early to mid-game sections of God of War Ragnarok, whilst also being suitable for the "Final Challenges".

The "Final Challenges" Favor unlocks after players clear the first six challenges in Muspelheim. The final challenges are very much like the previous ones, but on a larger scale, with more enemies to tackle. The challenges are also tied to certain runes, corresponding to the three challenge arenas.

Players need to go through each of the three rooms in a certain order to unlock one of the six final challenges. They also need to complete one challenge from each of the rooms to activate the corresponding rune. It's mostly meant to be solved using trial and error.

However, to know which rooms players need to unlock, they can refer to the circle in the central area. The ones that need activating will light up on the floor. However, there is a caveat: this only works for the first five challenges, with the sixth one being hidden behind trial and error. Players will have to try different rune combinations to unlock the final challenge.

Here is the combination to unlock the six challenges:

Room 1 + Room 2: Endurance Challenge (FN)

Endurance Challenge (FN) Room 3 + Room 2: Boss Rush Challenge (RN)

Boss Rush Challenge (RN) Room 1 + Room 3: Shield Breaker Challenge (FR)

Shield Breaker Challenge (FR) Room 3 + Room 1: Phantom Challenge (RF)

Phantom Challenge (RF) Room 2 + Room 1: Ring of Fire Challenge (NF)

Ring of Fire Challenge (NF) Room 2 + Room 3: Onslaught Challenge (NR)

These challenges in God of War Ragnarok can be done in any order with an equal chance of getting the rewards, which include some really rare upgrade resources. Players can gain Surtr's Scorched armor set, one of the best armors for late-game sections of God of War Ragnarok, with a good mix of offensive and defensive attributes.

Completing the Final Challenges also rewards players with the "Trials by Fire" trophy, bringing them one step closer to the coveted Platinum trophy for God of War Ragnarok.

