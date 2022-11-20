God of War Ragnarok guide: How to obtain Sol's Courage armor set

God of War Ragnarok has finally been released, giving players a conclusive chapter in Kratos and his son Atreus' Norse saga. A direct sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the God of War series, God of War Ragnarok features similar gameplay mechanics, with a non-linear progression and semi-open world structure, filled with a host of exciting side content.

Much like the last game, God of War Ragnarok also sees the return of mild RPG mechanics that were introduced to the series with God of War (2018), including weapon upgrades, enchantments, a robust skill tree, and armor sets with distinct perks attached to them.

Developer Santa Monica Studio has also added a feature to upgrade every piece of armor to the max level, making every armor set equally viable throughout the runtime of the game. This has allowed the developers to include some really intriguing perks in each armor piece that drastically alter gameplay and allow players to experiment with different playstyles.

One such armor set is Sol's Courage armor set, which increases Kratos' strength based on his available rage. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain Sol's Courage armor set early in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Overview of Kratos' Sol's Courage armor set in God of War Ragnarok

Apart from being one of the most visually-appealing armor sets for players to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok, Sol's Courage armor set also has a unique perk of boosting Kratos' strength attributes based on his available rage. This comes in handy during boss fights in the game.

The armor set also has an additional bonus perk for redirecting damage from an incoming lethal attack to Kratos' available rage instead of his health bar, increasing survivability. Sol's Courage armor set also increases Kratos' "Vitality" stat.

Here are the base stats for each of Sol's armor set pieces:

Sol's Spaulders of Courage: 20 Strength, 28 Defense, 28 Vitality

20 Strength, 28 Defense, 28 Vitality Sol's Wraps of Courage: 30 Strength, 18 Vitality

30 Strength, 18 Vitality Sol's Belt of Courage: 30 Defense, 18 Vitality

Obtaining Sol's Courage armor set in God of War Ragnarok

Sol's Courage armor set is amongst the few quality armors that players can unlock for Kratos fairly early in the game. Right after finishing the Vanaheim quest line and getting Freya as a companion, players visit Midgard, where they can choose to explore the area before embarking on their search for the Norns.

While exploring Midgard, which now harbors a frozen lake of Nine, players will come across multiple realm travel doorways accompanied by a Huldra Brothers' Workshop. During the Midgard section of the game's story, players can craft the Sol's Courage armor set at any of the Workshops in either Midgard or any of the other realms, including the one in Sindri's home.

The crafting cost of Sol's Courage armor is 5000 Hacksilver, which players can easily accumulate by simply exploring the available realms or selling the artifacts and other unused resources at any of the Huldra Brothers' Workshop. The armor, along with the Enlightenment set, Raven Tears set, and the Steinbjorn set is one of the best early-game armor sets that players can unlock in the game.

Poll : 0 votes