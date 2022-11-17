God of War Ragnarok guide: How to get Kratos' Dragon Scaled Armor Set

After completing Creatures of Prophecy and vanquishing Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok, you can undergo a series of Favours in Vanaheim. If you complete all three, you’ll have access to a vast new area in Vanaheim - The Crater. Within this crater, there are many dragons, dreki, and drakes.

This is key if you want one of the best armor sets in the game - The Dragon Scaled Armor Set. It’s also attached to a trophy if you want to 100% the game. Dragon Slayer will require you to craft this armor, meaning you need to grind through every scaled foe you can get your hands on.

Thankfully, you can start gathering materials for this set before you even have them. However, once you begin dragon hunting, you’ll have access to this set. The following is what you need to know about the Dragon Scaled Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the mighty Dragon Scaled Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok

Requirements for Dragon Scaled Armor Set

Complete “Scent of Survival” and “Return of the River”

Completing “In The Dead of Night” is advised since the fight is a Dreki

Complete at least one optional Dragon Hunt to unlock the pattern

Farm the materials to craft the gear

Bring materials to dwarven blacksmiths

The goal is to slaughter all the dragons, drakes, and dreki in The Crater of Vanaheim. You will need to defeat all the optional dragon hunts within the hidden area of God of War Ragnarok.

Once you’ve completed your first optional dragon hunt, you’ll have access to the pattern. They require Hacksilver, Dragon Claws, and Dragon Teeth, which drop from the scaled opponents in The Crater. By this point in the game, you’ve likely killed several Dreki, and each drops two Dragon Teeth, and one Dragon Claw.

Dragons also drop Hacksilver and two Dragon Claws. On average, drakes reward you with four Dragon Teeth. This means you will have a long, arduous hunt ahead of you. But what does it cost to craft the default for each piece, and what do they give you in God of War Ragnarok?

Dragon Scaled Breastplate

Materials: 1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Teeth, 14,000 Hacksilver

1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Teeth, 14,000 Hacksilver Ability: Blocks and Parries grant a buff of increasing Strength and Defence with each stack. Resets when damage is taken

Dragon Scaled Bracers

Materials: 10 Dragon Teeth, 10,000 Hacksilver

10 Dragon Teeth, 10,000 Hacksilver Ability: Increases all shield damage, and successful Blocks and Parries now deal damage to nearby enemies

Dragon Scaled Girdle

Materials: 10 Dragon Teeth, 10,000 Hacksilver

10 Dragon Teeth, 10,000 Hacksilver Ability: Increases all shield damage, and successful blocks or parries now deal damage to nearby enemies

This gear also has incredible Strength and Defensive stats, making it ideal for new players or veterans of God of War Ragnarok who are masters of parrying. Being able to smash enemies to bits with your shield is incredibly satisfying.

Dragon hunts of Vanaheim

The Crimson Dread: Objective of “For Vanaheim” Favour

Objective of “For Vanaheim” Favour Dreki : Objective of “In The Dead of Night” Favour

: Objective of “In The Dead of Night” Favour The Corpse Eater: Unlocked after “Return of the River” Favour

Unlocked after “Return of the River” Favour Double Dreki: After going through a gap in a wall at the top of the dam - “What Lies Below.”

After going through a gap in a wall at the top of the dam - “What Lies Below.” Slag Horn: Set the time to daytime and take a boat near Jungle Mystic Gateway. Head north, and before the cave, head east, dock the boat and go through a gap in the wall. Follow footprints and get the “Path of Destruction” Favour.

Set the time to daytime and take a boat near Jungle Mystic Gateway. Head north, and before the cave, head east, dock the boat and go through a gap in the wall. Follow footprints and get the “Path of Destruction” Favour. Crag Jaw: Obtained after experiencing an earthquake after getting to Sinkhole - “Quaking Hollow.”

Obtained after experiencing an earthquake after getting to Sinkhole - “Quaking Hollow.” The Ash Tyrant: Follow the path east in the Sinkhole and will have to defend against a dragon to start the “The Burning Skies” Favour.

Completing these and hunting any dreki and drake that you can find in God of War Ragnarok will help you unlock this armor. It will take a significant amount of grinding to upgrade this armor, but it’s undoubtedly worth it. It’s one of the best suits of armor in the entire game, and it looks exceptional.

