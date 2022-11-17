How to complete In The Dead of Night Vanaheim Favour in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards and more explained

The Crater in God of War Ragnarok is home to several optional but useful Favours. After completing Return of the River and progressing deeper into the area, you will automatically unlock In The Dead of Night. Once you’re near the Dreki’s lair, the quest will activate, and you will have a mighty foe to vanquish in God of War Ragnarok.

However, it’s best to find the nearest Celestial Lamp and change the time to night if it isn’t already. The Dreki will not show its face unless you do. After you’ve flooded the Crater, you can come here and battle for a wealth of EXP and valuable crafting materials.

Beware of the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok’s In The Dead of Night Favour

Rewards for In The Dead of Night:

Kratos EXP: 1,500

1,500 Atreus EXP: 375

375 Dragon Tooth

After completing In Return of the River, you’ll have access to more areas of The Crater. This is thanks to flooding in the area after climbing Vanaheim’s Dam. You fought a few foes going down this path, and this God of War Ragnarok Favour will be no different. However, it’s just one real threat this time.

Kratos is tracking down a Dreki. Just make sure you’ve changed it to nighttime before proceeding any further. If it’s dark, and you’ve completed Scent of Survival and Return of the River, set sail. You’ll head to The Plains in Vanaheim and land on the shore of the Dreki’s lair.

You’ll also pass by a Rift, so if you haven’t completed it yet, that’s a solid landmark to see if you’re going the right way. It’s not a long walk to get to the lair. This is a simple side quest for God of War Ragnarok, except for Dreki.

The opponent you face has more health than a normal Dreki, and while its attacks will be similar, the monster's undergone a significant change. All of this lizard’s lightning elemental attacks are poisonous this time! That makes the creature far more deadly since you’ll take damage over time, along with its powerful strikes.

This new version of Dreki leans on its tail swipe and bite attacks that you can evade and block at your leisure. However, when the monster uses elemental attacks, you’ll have to be aware of shots and blasts of poison.

But you aren’t alone in this battle. Whether you have Freya or Atreus, use them to help build stun on the Dreki alongside your elemental attacks (Permafrost, Immolation, Maelstrom). Charge your weapons for that as often as possible so you hit harder and build more stun.

Thankfully, Dreki's hit won't do much damage, but its Poison is arguably far more dangerous than the Lightning normally is. It can sap your health quickly, especially if it continually hits you. After defeating the creature, you will receive the Favour's rewards.

While the EXP is great, you will need those Dragon Teeth. They are a part of crafting the Dragon Scaled Armor Set, which is easily one of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok. This means you’ll want to defeat as many Dreki as possible. If you see a dragon, slay it!

Poll : 0 votes