God of War Ragnarok: All shield locations

God of War Ragnarok is undoubtedly one of its generation's most fun and engaging action/adventure experiences. The game's combat has been highly appreciated by every player who picks it up.

One essential aspect of this intricate combat system is the player's shield. While Kratos and Atreus are masters at inflicting melee and ranged damage toward other entities within God of War Ragnarok, there are many moments where they are required to hold back, dodge, or block incoming attacks. This is where their shield comes into play.

There are a total of five shields in God of War Ragnarok, each having a specific ability that helps our beloved protagonists on their perilous journey throughout the nine realms. Players can choose which shield they want to use based on their playstyle and preferences. Now, let's look at how to acquire each shield in the game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to get every shield in God of War Ragnarok

1) Guardian Shield

The Guardian Shield shield players are given at the start of God of War Ragnarok. Players who have finished God of War (2018) will recognize the shield from the previous entry and the parry and counterattack options it provides, as they're essentially unchanged. Its ability is known as the "Shield Check," which parries an enemy's attack and launches a counterattack that breaks their guard.

While the player gets to use this shield in the initial moments of God of War Ragnarok, it is soon broken in the battle between Thor and Kratos. However, it is later repaired by Brok, and players are free to use it.

2) Dauntless Shield

The Dauntless Shield is one of the two replacement shields that Brok offers Kratos while the Guardian shield undergoes repairs. It can be crafted at the dwarven shop and has a slick design that makes it look like an almond.

Pressing L1 twice while wielding this shield allows players to perform a Shield Bash, which has Kratos swinging the shield and striking enemies with it for moderate damage. Parrying charges the shield, and performing a Shield Bash after charging gives players additional damage and stun capabilities.

3) Stone Wall Shield

The Stone Wall Shield is the second option players get when choosing between itself and the Dauntless shield at the beginning of the game. Like the Dauntless Shield, this can be crafted at the Huldra Brothers' workshop.

The Stonewall Shield is more prominent in size than the Dauntless Shield and has an ability called the Shield Slam. As its name suggests, this ability slams the shield into the ground, which damages enemies in front of it. In addition, players can charge the shield by absorbing incoming attacks. Absorbing four attacks will fully charge the shield allowing the Shield Slam to be devastating.

4) Shatter Star Shield

The Shatter Star Shield is a collectible item that can be acquired from one of the game's many Legendary chests that players come to discover during their travels. Players can find it in Vanaheim during the main quest, "The Reckoning."

The Shatter Star shield has a ton of different mechanics that make it a unique defensive weapon. Its special ability allows Kratos to blow enemies away by punching the shield. Like other shields, the Shatter Star shield has charging bars that offer increased stun and damage with each level of charging.

5) Onslaught Shield

Kratos can obtain the Onslaught Shield in Helheim. After fighting Garm, players will spot a Legendary chest close by. The shield is located in that chest, marking their fifth and last shield if they craft/obtain all other shields.

The Onslaught Shield has some of the most fun abilities in God of War Ragnarok. By double-tapping L1, players can rush toward an enemy and strike them with the shield. This can often interrupt their attack or break their guard.

It is no surprise that God of War Ragnarok has taken the gaming world by storm since its release almost a month ago. Within the last few weeks, the game has won many accolades, including six awards at the Oscars of gaming and The Game Awards.

While the primary weapons featured in the game make combat extremely fun and dynamic, multiple uniquely designed shields bring it to near-perfect standing.

Poll : 0 votes