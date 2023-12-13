God of War Ragnarok Valhalla: How to permanently increase your stats

While playing through the beginning of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, you’ll notice your stats are miserably low. Overcoming foes will be extremely difficult at first unless you have great skill with your weapons. Thankfully, with time and effort, you can increase your health, rage, and more. Getting the most out of Kratos will take several runs, but it will be worth it when each run is a little easier than the last.

Unlocking a permanent stat increase in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla won’t take long, but it is worth looking at. Players may miss it entirely if they don’t interact with The Shore area before diving back into another run through the titular DLC area.

Increasing your stats in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

This is the source of upgrading Kratos's power (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To increase your stats permanently in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, you must first play through the first unfortunate run after downloading this update. Your first attempt will find you cursed, unable to draw your shield to block and parry. Once you’re defeated and sent back outside, you’ll go through a few cutscenes with Freya and the Valkyries, which also features a tutorial. Once that’s done, you have access to several new stations at The Shore.

From the entrance where Freya is, head left, up the platform, then take the right up the next path. God of War Ragnarok Valhalla doesn’t initially offer up a tutorial showing that these exist, but you can find them easily enough.

Interact with the large tablet that features a red Omega symbol: the Tablet of Reflection. At first, you have two sets of stats to improve, but you’ll gain more over time.

Improvement options

Health

Rage

Strength

Defence

Runic

Vitality

Cooldown

Luck

Critical Health Regen (Unlocked later)

Health Looter (Unlocked later)

Starting Resurrection Stone (Unlocked later)

Upgrading your stats will take time and effort, but it's worth the effort (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Each of these stats has nine tiers to unlock, and each costs more Mastery Seals. Some tiers will also cost an additional currency, Divine Triumph. Some upgrades may also require Spirit Seals.

However, you cannot upgrade during Valhalla runs—only between attempts. Playing on higher difficulties grants more of these rewards, so it’s up to you how brave you’re feeling. To truly master God of War Ragnarok Valhalla and get all the trophies, you must spend time upgrading your stats.

You cannot maximize your stats in this DLC in the first attempt, though. It’s going to take many runs, and you will want to spend your time efficiently slaying enemies and completing the various challenges for the Valkyries. As you gain more Seals of Mastery, you can upgrade your stats further.

This first DLC can be unlocked for free on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Announced at The Game Awards 2023, this latest mode for Kratos is a Roguelite that offers randomized, intense gameplay.