How to get the "Legacy" Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC comes with a host of hidden secrets and revelations. A few notable ones are for fans of the classic PS2/ PS3-era games. While some of these secrets are easy to miss if you're not paying attention to the conversations in between combat sections, others are not.

One harder-to-miss Easter egg/ability is Kratos' newfound Spartan Rage - the "Legacy," which summons the iconic Blade of Olympus back to the Ghost of Sparta's hards. Surprisingly, the ability is unlocked fairly early in the DLC and is also available to be used in the base, albeit with some caveats.

The Blade of Olympus plays a pivotal role in Kratos' life. It was the weapon that he used to try to free himself of the guilt of having destroyed the entire Greek pantheon.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Blade of Olympus or the "Legacy" Spartan Rage ability in God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

How to obtain the Blade of Olympus or Legacy Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

The Legacy Spartan Rage can be obtained quite early in your first complete run of God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC. Depending on your chosen difficulty preset, it might take somewhere between 15 to 30 minutes, as that's how long it usually takes to complete a full run in Valhalla until you reach the first boss fight.

It took me roughly 20 minutes on Show Me Courage difficulty to reach and ultimately defeat the first boss - Fiske. Once you defeat Fiske, you will be transported to a version of Greece created by Kratos' repressed memories of his past. It is here that you meet Helios, who replaces Mimir temporarily.

As you traverse Valhalla's version of Greece, you will eventually reach a section where Kratos is asked to make a sacrifice. After a short cutscene that sees Kratos placing Helios' head inside a cage, preparing to sacrifice him to progress further (reminiscent of past Kratos from God of War 2 and 3), you will be given the Legacy Spartan Rage.

Much like the other Spartan Rage types in the game, activating Legacy requires you to press L3+R3, which consumes the rage bar. However, unlike other Spartan rage types, Legacy consumes rage at a significantly reduced rate and has no threshold limitation. As long as you have at least 10% rage built up, you can activate Legacy.

Additionally, you gain much more rage upon killing enemies while equipping Legacy, compared to other Spartan Rage types. However, the only downside of using Legacy is its higher skill ceiling. Much like any other weapon type in Valhall DLC, Legacy has its own movesets, and it will take a bit of time to get used to all of its combat abilities.

It should be noted that, although you can parry incoming attacks with Legacy, it doesn't have "health steal" like other Spartan Rage types (Valor and Fury). Additionally, it also limits your blocking abilities. However, once you do get used to Legacy, you can easily bypass most of its limitations once you master its movesets.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.