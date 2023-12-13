Is God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC available on PlayStation 4?

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, the highly anticipated story-focused expansion with a roguelike twist, is finally out, giving players access to a brand new game mode, as well as a storyline. Although the DLC is separate from the main game, it still follows a canonical storyline, taking place right after the conclusion of Ragnarok's main story.

Announced during The Game Awards 2023, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla caught fans by surprise, especially with the expansion's planned release date. Much like the base game, alongside other recent PS5 exclusive titles, the newly released Valhalla DLC is a graphical showcase for the latest PlayStation console.

However, with the game's marketing being heavily focused on the PlayStation 5 version, many players will be wondering whether God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is also present on PlayStation 4 or not. Fortunately, much like the base game, Valhalla is also available in its entirety on PS4.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is available on PlayStation 4, albeit with some visual cutbacks

Although God of War Ragnarok was primarily marketed as a PlayStation 5 showcase title, it has also been released on PlayStation 4, with subtle, but understandable, cutbacks to its visual fidelity as well as performance. The same goes for the recently released Valhalla DLC, which is identical in terms of visuals and performance to the base game.

On PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla comes with essentially four graphics modes: a 30fps Fidelity mode targeting 4K (native), a 40fps HFR mode targeting 4K (upscaled), a 60fps Performance mode targeting 1440p (dynamic), and an unlocked framerate mode (via VRR) targeting 1440p (upscaled).

On the contrary, the PlayStation 4 version of the game comes with just a single graphics mode, targeting 1080p at 30fps. This stays true for the base PS4 and PS4 Pro. While the PS4 version does feature significant graphical compromises, it still holds up as one of the best-looking games on Sony's previous-generation console.

There are also other minor graphical downgrades in the PlayStation 4 version, including lower LOD, texture resolution, absence of SSAO, and more. Although there are obvious benefits to playing Valhalla DLC on the latest PlayStation hardware, you aren't missing out much in terms of gameplay if you choose to stick to PS4.

While God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC is released as a cross-gen title, the same cannot be said for some of the other recent expansions, such as Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores as well as Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty, both of which were released as current-generation exclusives.