How to get the Flawless Zeus Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC comes with many hidden secrets, including variations of existing armor sets, enemy types, and entirely new boss fights. Among the many new features added with the new DLC is the Flawless variant of a select few existing armor sets from God of War Ragnarok's base game.

The Flawless Zeus Armor is among the few end-game cosmetics you will be able to unlock for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC. The armor set is based on the Zeus set, which was added to the base game via the New Game+ update, with gold highlights instead of grey.

Like other armor sets in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, the Flawless Zeus Armor does not have any perks associated with it in the DLC. It is just a cosmetic reward for completing some of the toughest challenges Valhalla has to offer.

That said, here's how you can unlock the Flawless Zeus Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

Where to find the Flawless Zeus Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

The Flawless Zeus Armor is unlocked fairly late in the Valhalla DLC and requires you to go through at least three consecutive runs. The armor set is found inside a treasure chest at the upper levels of Valhalla, i.e., the Greek realm, which you can only reach via the Proving Grounds after having defeated the DLC's first boss fight.

Additionally, the Flawless Zeus Armor only becomes available after you unlock the Flawless Ares Armor, found within the same chest, but on prior runs. Both armor sets cost 15,000 Fleeting Echoes. To get access to the armor sets, you will have to go through an entire cycle of Valhalla.

A complete cycle of Valhalla requires you to go through the Proving Grounds and Upper levels multiple times while defeating Tyr at least thrice until you reach the true ending. After witnessing the true ending, you are free to go through Valhalla anytime for new boss fights and rewards, including the Flawless armor sets.

After completing the first cycle of Valhalla DLC, you can choose to immediately unlock the Flawless Ares and Zeus Armor, granted you can collect 15000 Fleeting Echoes in a single run. The best way to collect these resources is to go through as many rifts as you can within the first two levels, followed by the Berserker boss fight in the Forum.

I highly recommend starting with the rifts on the left side of the central arena since there are four consecutive ones, which you can easily complete within the first level, i.e., Green. Do note that you will need to defeat at least seven of Valhalla's Chosen to get access to the Forum and the Berserker boss fight, which grants 7000 Echoes.