God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC story and ending explained

God of War Ragnarok's latest Valhalla DLC has caught fans off guard, not just due to its free barrier of entry but also its sheer depth, including the narrative. More than just a simple roguelite mode for players to test their combat skills against hordes of the supernatural, it tells a proper plot, however small in scope compared to the base game campaign.

There is a conclusive ending, too, that has astounded fans with how it calls back to the series roots in more ways than one. Here is the rundown.

What happens in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

As players know, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is a roguelite add-on for the game that further enhances replayability. Despite that, it manages to perfectly tie in the combat-heavy and death-loop mechanics of the genre to a new story arc where Kratos barges into Valhalla, leading to him being cursed. This strips him of his gear and upgrades. making players have to start over from the bare basics.

After facing inevitable death against strong enemies and starting back over from the entrance, Kratos is faced by the goddess Freya and the Valkyrie Queen Sigrun, who are upset at the Spartan warrior's intrusion into this holy place.

Turns out he had a reason for being there - a letter of invitation by a mysterious sender, assumed to be the All-Father Odin, beckoning Kratos to "face his past to face his future".

Since the gods are looking to form a peace council to prevent another Ragnarok scenario, Freya wishes Kratos to be included as well since he was the official God of War - but with his chaotic, rage-fueled past in the Grecian times well-known by all, Kratos had to first prove that he had indeed come at peace with himself, to avoid another massacre.

This is key to understanding the ending of the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC because this plot is a very personal one for Kratos. Proving himself, not just to his peers and close ones, but also to himself is why he was officially granted entry into Valhalla - the realm where the surroundings are crafted by their memories and can only be entered by those slain in battle.

"To be one's own master, master thyself", read the runes above the doors to Valhalla. This is reflected in both the theme of the story and the punishing gameplay design and progression that facilitates adapting to whatever is thrown at the player.

Every re-run from the start in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC unearths new plot segments and locations, bringing both Kratos and the player closer to discovering the identity of the messenger.

This involves many painful moments for the protagonist: architectural ruins from back home, meeting gods who have met their demise at Kratos' hands, and visions of the throne he stole from the ancient Greek god of war, Ares.

Valhalla tests him in every way leading up to the revelation that the Norse god of war, Tyr, was the messenger. He knew how Kratos felt and offered him a path to salvation through Valhalla's trials, just like Tyr himself did under Odin's reign.

Kratos comes to accept his past deeds at the end of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

On top of multiple skirmishes against Tyr himself, this further led to a trip down memory lane - like Kratos' killing of the Greek sun god Helios as well as the kidnapping of Hephaestus' daughter, the first woman Pandora, and her box of evils. Kratos arrived at the realization that despite his acts of vengeance, he was not shy about redeeming himself either.

His sacrifice, both inside the sacrificial chamber in Valhalla and in God of War 3 by suicide to distribute Hope amongst humanity, proved that he was more than just a tool of hate, pain, and anguish. As Tyr says: "...Hope and fear and love and hate exist in every one of us. The question is... which will you choose to let guide your actions?"

At last, ready to open the final door in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, leads Kratos to a verbal face-off against his younger self sitting atop Ares' throne. He wonders if he is worthy to lead due to his fears of falling into old habits. And yet, he presses on, for he has hope. This acceptance of his past and his future has allowed him to become more than just the God of War. A God of Hope.

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is available for free to download right now from the PlayStation Store for the PS5.