How to get Classic Kratos appearance in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC packs some neat surprises, including the young Kratos cosmetic. This skin option lets nostalgic fans reminisce about the days of God of War 1-3. Interestingly, it can be used in the base game as well, granting players an incentive to obtain it.

But how exactly do players go about unlocking it? Here's everything they need to know. Keep in mind that there will be spoilers for the DLC below.

Players must beat the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC to obtain the classic Kratos skin

This nostalgic skin is a reward for players who see the challenging roguelite runs of the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC through to the end. Once players have valiantly overcome the showdown against Tyr, they will pass through a door where Kratos will come face to face with himself, rather, his younger self as fans knew him in the original trilogy on the PlayStation 2 and 3.

After a heartfelt, one-sided reconciliation with his past self, our hero emerges outside. Players can follow the marker that appears on the screen, leading them to Sigrun and Freya awaiting his return. After a brief chat, players will be greeted by the following dialogue box in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC:

The end of the run (Image via YouTube/Hollow)

As it reads, "...a special new Appearance and Armor Set for Kratos has been unlocked in both Valhalla and New Game+". The classic Kratos look is the alternate Appearance mentioned here. Switching to it is surprisingly easy. Players only bring up the menu screen with Kratos' character model. Look to the bottom right of the screen to see the button that allows switching his look.

In other words, pressing R3 can toggle between the default and classic appearance for the protagonist. This aesthetic can be donned in New Game+, so players who wish to relive the events of God of War Ragnarok with the old Kratos can do so at any time. Since cosmetic changes are also reflected in cutscenes, this will likely make for some odd cinematic moments as players are likely used to his older, bearded look now.

But it is great to see the developers pay homage to the series roots in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, especially since it is an entirely free add-on to the library and download. For players who have beaten the base game and are looking to dip their toes into some more action, here's our guide on how to start this new rogue-lite mode.