How to defeat Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is one of the many bosses Kratos faces on his journey throughout the mythical realm of Valhalla. This fiery giant hits hard and can quickly end the fight if you are not careful. Despite packing quite a punch, overcoming the giant is easy due to its lack of special attacks, similar to its encounter in the base game.

This article will go over a few essential pointers on how you can defeat Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Defeating Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

Owing to the DLC's roguelike elements, your weapons will damage bosses more than the base God of War Ragnarok. Keep one weapon equipped while selecting blessings, or else you may find that none of your weapons are capable of killing bosses later in the game.

Defeating Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is not difficult. This fiery monstrosity is relatively slow, and hitting him from a distance can deal slow yet stable damage. Here are a few pointers on how you can defeat this fiery giant in the expansion.

If you are upgrading the Draupnir Spear as your primary weapon, this boss fight will be relatively easy. While the other options, such as the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, are strong, the Spear allows Kratos to stay out of Miklimunnr's melee range.

This giant has two attacking movesets: it will either try to stomp you with its feet or swing the pillar it is carrying to crush you.

Keep an eye out for the glowing red circles. If the red circle is on the pillar, it will swing the pillar; if the glowing circle is on the feet, it will try to stomp you.

If you are playing from a range, be careful of its jumping attacks.

None of its attacks can be blocked. So dodging is your only way to avoid getting hit.

Try to hit the giant from behind if you are using melee weapons like the Leviathan Axe or the Blades of Chaos.

When you have depleted Miklimunnr's health bar, a golden ring will form on its head, which you can use to trigger a Takedown. Be swift, however, as this sequence has a time limit, and failing to do so will give Miklimunnr some health back.

Initiating the takedown will finish this battle, and Kratos can continue his journey. This concludes the walkthrough on how you can defeat Miklimunnr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.