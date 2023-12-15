Best Draupnir Spear perks in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla takes players to the Norse afterlife realm of Valhalla, where Kratos must overcome numerous difficulties to atone for his past sins. This addition, which was unveiled during The Game Awards on December 7, 2023, was distributed for free to players. God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is an epilogue, combining the already entertaining battle loop with roguelite aspects.

In the expansion, Kratos can earn various powerups or perks that increase the weapon's damage and may change your playstyle with it, depending on the build. The Draupnir Spear, which the Ghost of Sparta receives during the base game, is one of the weapons available to players.

This article will go over the best perks and powerups for the Draupnir Spear, allowing you to defeat bosses and opponent hordes easily in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

The best build for Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

With the correct build, each enemy wave and encounter in the roguelite game mode in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla will become a walk in the park. Each blessing you obtain from opening chests after a combat scenario is directly tied to the weapon you have equipped. The three primary weapons in Kratos's arsenal are the Blades of Chaos, the Leviathan Axe, and the Draupnir Spear.

The Draupnir Spear is one of the best weapons for dealing with solitary enemies and sniping them from a distance. With the right bonuses, this weapon has the potential to be one of the best boss killers in the game. Here are the best weapon perks or powerups for the Draupnir Spear.

Light Runic Attacks: Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers Heavy Runic Attacks: Honour the Fallen

Honour the Fallen Pommel: Hind of Deadly Vitality (against groups of enemies), Hind of the Four Winds (against formidable foes and bosses)

There are two options for pommels because they work extremely differently from one another. The Hind of Deadly Vitality grants Kratos health steal on each successful spear kill, making it easier to combat the enemy hordes that surround you.

The Hind of the Four Winds is preferable for boss battles because it has a concussive strike that can give players much-needed breathing room during the battle.

Because the blessings you receive depend on the weapon you are currently using, the best tactic is to stick to a single weapon and make it all-powerful. Constantly upgrading all weapons can result in none of them having enough punch to deal with late-game bosses and enemy swarms. This could result in a difficult encounter.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is accessible for free on Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 platforms. This expansion takes Kratos and his allies, Freya and Mimir, to the mythical Norse realm of Valhalla.