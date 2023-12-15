Best Blades of Chaos perks in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is the DLC for the second game in the new God of War series. This expansion continues the plot and is an epilogue to the second game in the Norse duology. Santa Monica's free DLC also significantly differs from the God of War franchise's conventional gameplay pattern, combining roguelike aspects with hack-and-slash combat.

Among the iconic weapons in the series, the Blades of Chaos stands out, particularly in this expansion, due to the power-ups and perks available. This article will cover the best perks you can select for the Blades of Chaos and mow down hordes of monstrosities in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Best build for Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla sees Kratos facing the demons of his past while exploring the mythical realm of Valhalla on a journey to find forgiveness for the carnage and destruction he has caused. Each battle encounter bestows one blessing on Kratos, allowing him to grow stronger and more powerful. These blessings are directly related to the weapon you are now wielding.

The Blades of Chaos, one of the franchise's most iconic weapons, makes its triumphant return on the hand of Kratos as he tears his way through his foes. This armament can be made more powerful with the various power-ups the game offers in its roguelike game mode. Here are the best perks or power-ups for the Blade of Chaos.

Light Runic Attacks: Nemean Crush, Rage of the Titans, Rampage of the Furies

Nemean Crush, Rage of the Titans, Rampage of the Furies Heavy Runic Attacks: Tame the Beast, Hyperion Slam

Tame the Beast, Hyperion Slam Pommel: Pommels of the Nine Realms

It is an excellent weapon to defeat a group of enemies, thanks to its superb crowd control and area-of-effect attacks. Getting the perfect build for the weapon can make quite a difference in how fast you can clear the combat scenarios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

The Blade of Chaos is also an excellent weapon for dealing with the expansion's new bosses. It covers a larger area than the Leviathan Axe and Draupnear Spear, making it more difficult for adversaries to avoid its assaults. Although the damage is lower when compared to the other two alternatives, it can be considerably increased with the correct builds.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is available for Sony's PlayStation 5 and 4 consoles and provides a roguelike gameplay on top of the already excellent combat.