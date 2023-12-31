How to easily farm Mastery Seals in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC perfectly encapsulates the core tenets of a roguelike gameplay system. The first few runs of your journey will be quite perilous, especially since you're stripped of all your Runic abilities and combat perks at the start of each run. This essentially forces you to start every new run from scratch.

However, once you start investing in a few permanent upgrades, getting through Valhalla becomes much easier. While most of what you earn on each consecutive run is temporary, including the currency, i.e., Fleeting Echoes, there are a few resources that stay with you permanently once earned, such as the Mastery Seals.

However, getting enough Mastery Seals can be quite an arduous task, especially during the early sections of the DLC. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain the Mastery Seals in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

What are Mastery Seals in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Expand Tweet

As you progress through the realms in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, you will be rewarded with resources, combat perks (Glyphs), and Runic abilities. The Mastery Seals are one such resource that you are rewarded for exploring and completing Valhalla's many combat challenges in both the lower and upper levels.

However, unlike other resources, the Mastery Seals are permanent and stay with you even after the completion of a run. They serve as the exclusive resource that you can use to upgrade Kratos' base stats.

How to easily obtain Mastery Seals in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Expand Tweet

Mastery Seals, similar to resources like Fleeting Echoes, Divine Triumph, and more, can be obtained organically via the many treasure chests littered across different realms of Valhalla's creation. They are also rewarded for defeating mini-bosses, i.e., Valhalla's Chosen, and main bosses like Tyr, Modi, Magni, and the Berserker Souls.

However, the best way to get Mastery Seals is to complete Mastery quests, which are quite easy once you unlock Valhalla's upper levels. Most of these are usually center around you having to use certain weapons, Spartan Rage abilities, and Relics, whereas others require you to unlock different Runic abilities.

I highly recommend completing all the Mastery quests first, since doing so rewards you with enough Mastery Seals to upgrade all of Kratos' base stats. You can also drop the game's difficulty to make it easier to get through early combat sections. However, do make sure to increase difficulty once you get comfortable with the gameplay loop.

Expand Tweet

Also, do not forget to smash all the wooden treasure chests along the way, since these are guaranteed to contain Mastery Seals. If you're lucky, you may even get Divine Triumph, a resource that is used to unlock higher stat upgrades for Kratos.