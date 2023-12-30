How to easily farm Fleeting Echoes in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Being a roguelike, God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC takes plenty of inspiration from some of the most well-known games within the genre, such as Dead Cells and Hades. Similarly to most modern roguelikes, most of what you earn in a single run in Valhalla is temporary, including the resources you need to upgrade your combat abilities, i.e., Fleeting Echoes.

As you progress through Valhalla, you will eventually find yourself running short on Fleeting Echoes, which is the only currency that is used to upgrade Kratos' Runic abilities and get new combat perks. However, there are some easy ways to farm Fleeting Echoes in the expansion, especially after you unlock the upper levels of Valhalla.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to farm Fleeting Echoes easily in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

What are Fleeting Echoes in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Fleeting Echoes are resources that you obtain while exploring and defeating enemies in Valhalla. The best way to obtain Fleeting Echoes is via the many Nornir and treasure chests that are scattered across different levels (realms) of Valhalla. However, you can also obtain these resources by defeating enemies, especially Valhalla's Chosen minibosses.

Fleeting Echoes are one of the most important resources in God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC since these serve as the only currency in the expansion that can be used to buy new perks and upgrade certain combat abilities, i.e., Runic abilities.

How to easily obtain Fleeting Echoes in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Although the best way to obtain the Fleeting Echoes is via progression, there are a few ways to optimize the process of farming these resources quickly and easily. Unfortunately, in the lower levels of Valhalla DLC, you won't get enough Fleeting Echoes to upgrade all of Kratos' Runic abilities at once or unlock the special perks in the Tablet of Endeavour.

However, once you unlock the upper realms of Valhalla, you will be able to grab enough Fleeting Echoes to upgrade roughly all of the Runic abilities and still have plenty of resources left to buy new perks for Kratos. Completing almost any rift within the upper levels will reward you with upwards of 1,000 Fleeting Echoes.

However, if you're looking to get the most amount of Fleeting Echoes fast and efficiently, I highly recommend the following path:

Starting with the left side of the arena, complete the first two rifts and return to the central area.

Upgrade the Runic abilities with the Fleeting Echoes earned, and then proceed to the right side of the arena.

Once you clear the right-side rifts, head back to the left side of the arena towards the Desert of Lost Souls .

. Clearing the Desert of Lost Souls and at least four other rifts prior to it should unlock the Forum at the top of the arena.

Head to the Forum and defeat the Berserker Soul to get 7,000-10,000 Fleeting Echoes.

If you follow the path I mentioned, it should net you enough Fleeting Echoes to unlock all the Nornir chests in the central hub. It will also leave enough currency for you to upgrade all the Runic attacks and recharge your Relic, which I highly recommend doing before you set out to defeat Tyr.