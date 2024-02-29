How to easily beat Galian Beast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features several new boss fights, such as the Galian Beast. A familiar name and face for those who played the original PlayStation RPG, Square Enix has given players a new, interesting treat. Now, this powerful monster has to be overcome in battle, and it certainly will be no easy feat.

We’ll give you all the information you need about fighting the Galian Beast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without spoiling what comes before or after. That way, you can enjoy the cutscenes that come next without having to stress.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for an important boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips for defeating Galian Beast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1 of the Galian Beast boss fight

Assess information for Galian Beast (Image via Square Enix)

Interestingly enough, Galian Beast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has quite a few weaknesses. He’s vulnerable to fire and several debuffs. It’s easy to reduce his physical/magical attack and his defenses. He is resistant to poison, though. If you do enough damage to him, he gets pressured, and if you make him flinch during Inner Turmoil or Chaotic Consumption, it makes him easier to pressure until he’s recovered.

The Galian Beast is incredibly agile in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and often darts and dashes around the arena. Many of his attacks are powerful swipes and kicks from standing and jumping positions. He’ll track a target with Bestial Flare, which spits a burst of flame. Even if you dash around him, he keeps tracking, so be careful. He also has a wide-arcing Somersault Kick.

He can easily pin someone down with Savage Beast, so try to roll at the last second to evade it. Otherwise, start smashing him with Fire attacks and spells to weaken him and free your ally in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. He can even throw objects at you with Flying Debris. If he starts Primal Roar, get out of range so you aren’t temporarily stunned.

Pressure this boss any chance you get. It can hit incredibly hard (Image via Square Enix)

Inner Turmoil lets him do a devastating counter-hit, so it’s dangerous to try to make Galian Beast flinch during this attack. With proper timing, you can avoid the counter, which makes him flinch.

If you do get hit, hopefully, you’ve spent time using Item Transmutation, so you can use some of the more powerful healing items. Once you get him pressured, Focused Thrust will be your best friend; just make sure to roll in case he uses one of his many melee attacks. I spammed Braver while he was Staggered the first time and Firebolt Blade.

As a fire melee attack, it can be of great use in this battle. Another good idea for this fight, if you have Ifrit or, even better, Phoenix Summon Materia equipped, is to use that Materia as soon as you can. This provides constant fire damage and makes the boss fight much easier.

2) Phase 2 of the Galian Beast boss fight

Phase 2 gets a bit more dangerous (Image via Square Enix)

Around 65% health, you’ll trigger a cutscene and enter the next phase of the Galian Beast fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The boss felt much faster and used its melee attacks with great efficiency in this phase of the battle, like the diving Skull Crusher. This is done through his Chaos Glaives ability. It temporarily buffs his melee capabilities.

His attacks also appeared to cover a much wider radius, so be careful of being repeatedly hit by his melee blows. Just keep pelting him with fire attacks and spells and pressuring him when possible. He will also be using Wall Dive and casting Bestial Flare from a position on the ceiling.

Chaotic Impulse is one of his most dangerous attacks. He grabs one of the massive pillars in the room and swings it like a baseball bat, smashing anyone who comes into contact with it. It deals significant damage, so try to avoid its wide arc. On the second stagger, I spammed Firebolt Blade and used Cait Sith’s Limit Break shortly thereafter.

This attack has an enormous range (Image via Square Enix)

Around 30% HP, you’ll see Galian Beast’s ultimate attack, Chaos Flare. Leaping to the wall, he spits a huge blast of flame down, which he smashes down into with a wall dive. It creates a massive AOE, complete with huge fire tentacles. It hits for around 2500 damage, so if there’s any way to stay outside of its reach, do so. There’s nothing new in the fight after this, so deal the last bit of damage and enjoy your rewards:

1,388 EXP

10 AP

50 Party EXP

1,850 gil

Check out our other Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides

