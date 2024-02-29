Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are special orbs that you can equip on your equipment. Each of these orbs comes in different colors and provides bonuses ranging from buffs to your stats, allowing you to cast spells and the ability to summon powerful beings to add you in battle. Materia plays a major role in the Final Fantasy 7 story besides acting as another tool at your disposal.

There are a lot of Materia that you can collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This article lists down all the available ones that you can find and equip while traveling through the planet.

List of all Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Materia in Final Fantasy 7 are crystallized versions of the lifestream energy of the planet. This energy, commonly referred to as Mako, appears as a green luminous light that you will see often throughout the game. Materia allows users to call upon the wisdom of the planet and enhance their abilities.

They look like orbs and can be equipped with your equipment. There are five types of commonly known Materia in the world of Final Fantasy 7: Magic (green), Support (blue), Command (yellow), Complete (purple), and Summon (red).

Using the abilities provided by these crystallized Mako will consume MP. Meanwhile, these orbs can be leveled up by using them in combat. Here is a list of all known Materia for you to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Magic Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Healing Materia

Cleansing Materia

Revival Materia

Reraise Materia

Fire Materia

Ice Materia

Fire and Ice Materia

Lightning Materia

Wind Materia

Lightning and Wind Materia

Poison Materia

Petrify Materia

Poison and Petrify Materia

Gravity Materia

Comet Materia

Binding Materia

Time Materia

Subversion Materia

Barrier Materia

Empowerment Materia

Fortification Materia

Disempowerment Materia

Enervation Materia

All Support Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

AP Up Materia

Elemental Materia

Level Boost Materia

Magnify Materia

Warding Materia

Synergy Materia

HP Absorption Materia

MP Absorption Materia

Auto-Cast Materia

Magic Efficiency Materia

Magic Focus Materia

Swiftcast Materia

All Command Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Chakra Materia

Assess Materia

Prayer Materia

Steal Materia

Enemy Skill Materia

Morph Materia

Item Economizer Materia

ATB Boost Materia

Limit Siphon Materia

Jump Materia

Darkside Materia

Spare Change Materia

Gambler Materia

All Complete Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

HP Up Materia

MP Up Materia

Strength Up Materia

Magic Up Materia

Vitality Up Materia

Spirit Up Materia

Luck Up Materia

Speed Up Materia

Gil Up Materia

EXP Up Materia

First Strike Materia

Provoke Materia

Item Master Materia

Steadfast Block Materia

Precision Defense Focus Materia

ATB Stagger Materia

ATB Assist Materia

Skill Master Materia

Auto-Unique Ability Materia

Auto-Weapon Ability Materia

Synergy Support Materia

Limit Support Materia

HP MP Materia

ATK MATK Materia

VIT SPR Materia

All Summon Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Leviathan Materia Ramuh Materia Chocobo & Moogle Materia Ifrit Materia Shiva Materia Titan Materia Phoenix Materia Alexander Materia Kujata Materia Bahamut Arisen Materia Odin Materia Gilgamesh Materia Moogle Trio

Do note that the summon Materia of Leviathan and Ramuh won't be available unless you have played Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its INTERmission DLC chapter.

