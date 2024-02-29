Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are special orbs that you can equip on your equipment. Each of these orbs comes in different colors and provides bonuses ranging from buffs to your stats, allowing you to cast spells and the ability to summon powerful beings to add you in battle. Materia plays a major role in the Final Fantasy 7 story besides acting as another tool at your disposal.
There are a lot of Materia that you can collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This article lists down all the available ones that you can find and equip while traveling through the planet.
List of all Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Materia in Final Fantasy 7 are crystallized versions of the lifestream energy of the planet. This energy, commonly referred to as Mako, appears as a green luminous light that you will see often throughout the game. Materia allows users to call upon the wisdom of the planet and enhance their abilities.
They look like orbs and can be equipped with your equipment. There are five types of commonly known Materia in the world of Final Fantasy 7: Magic (green), Support (blue), Command (yellow), Complete (purple), and Summon (red).
Using the abilities provided by these crystallized Mako will consume MP. Meanwhile, these orbs can be leveled up by using them in combat. Here is a list of all known Materia for you to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
All Magic Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Healing Materia
- Cleansing Materia
- Revival Materia
- Reraise Materia
- Fire Materia
- Ice Materia
- Fire and Ice Materia
- Lightning Materia
- Wind Materia
- Lightning and Wind Materia
- Poison Materia
- Petrify Materia
- Poison and Petrify Materia
- Gravity Materia
- Comet Materia
- Binding Materia
- Time Materia
- Subversion Materia
- Barrier Materia
- Empowerment Materia
- Fortification Materia
- Disempowerment Materia
- Enervation Materia
All Support Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- AP Up Materia
- Elemental Materia
- Level Boost Materia
- Magnify Materia
- Warding Materia
- Synergy Materia
- HP Absorption Materia
- MP Absorption Materia
- Auto-Cast Materia
- Magic Efficiency Materia
- Magic Focus Materia
- Swiftcast Materia
All Command Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Chakra Materia
- Assess Materia
- Prayer Materia
- Steal Materia
- Enemy Skill Materia
- Morph Materia
- Item Economizer Materia
- ATB Boost Materia
- Limit Siphon Materia
- Jump Materia
- Darkside Materia
- Spare Change Materia
- Gambler Materia
All Complete Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- HP Up Materia
- MP Up Materia
- Strength Up Materia
- Magic Up Materia
- Vitality Up Materia
- Spirit Up Materia
- Luck Up Materia
- Speed Up Materia
- Gil Up Materia
- EXP Up Materia
- First Strike Materia
- Provoke Materia
- Item Master Materia
- Steadfast Block Materia
- Precision Defense Focus Materia
- ATB Stagger Materia
- ATB Assist Materia
- Skill Master Materia
- Auto-Unique Ability Materia
- Auto-Weapon Ability Materia
- Synergy Support Materia
- Limit Support Materia
- HP MP Materia
- ATK MATK Materia
- VIT SPR Materia
All Summon Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Leviathan Materia
- Ramuh Materia
- Chocobo & Moogle Materia
- Ifrit Materia
- Shiva Materia
- Titan Materia
- Phoenix Materia
- Alexander Materia
- Kujata Materia
- Bahamut Arisen Materia
- Odin Materia
- Gilgamesh Materia
- Moogle Trio
Do note that the summon Materia of Leviathan and Ramuh won't be available unless you have played Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its INTERmission DLC chapter.
