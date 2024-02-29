How to easily beat Gi Nattak in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

At the end of the Gi Cave, Gi Nattak awaits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Players have a limited party to deal with this powerful undead force. We’ll go over everything you need to know when it comes to dealing with this truly challenging boss without spoiling what comes before or after it. That way, you can be as prepared as possible for this encounter. While difficult, it’s nothing you can’t handle in this new RPG from Square Enix.

Gi Nattak has some truly devastating attacks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and while dangerous, you should be more than equipped enough to deal with him. Once you’ve arrived at the end of the cave, get ready; this boss waits, and he won’t go down easy.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Defeating Gi Nattak in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1 of Gi Nattak boss fight

Assess information for Gi Nattak (Image via Square Enix)

As the Gi Nattak fight goes on in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, he’s going to use a variety of curses. When a soul flame possesses one of the statues, you’ll be afflicted with some frustrating debuffs. If you stagger the boss, the curses dispel, so deal enough damage to Pressure him. It can also use a Doom curse, which kills the party after a certain time. As far as the regular curses, you can see them below:

Red: Half HP

Half HP Purple: Half MP

Half MP Green: Deplete ATB

Deplete ATB Orange: Shrink Battlefield

Gi Nattak has no elemental weaknesses and is immune to a few status ailments, according to his Assess information in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Interestingly enough, he is not immune to poison. I recommend packing at least one copy of Bio materia if you have it for that reason. Like the Scarlet boss before this, you are locked to a specific party: This time, it’s Barret and Red XIII.

Stay on the move and hit this boss hard to pressure it (Image via Square Enix)

The Gi Nattak boss in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has wide-arcing attacks like Anguished Thrashing, and Withering Grip that binds an ally. If you get grabbed, swap to the other character and immediately begin unloading, as this attack drains life and gives it to the boss. He can also cast a huge Drain cone, but it can be evaded.

Phantasmal Scourge rains down damage on the arena, but you’ve likely seen attacks like this before by now, so keep on the move. Gi Nattack also chases the player down with fiery orbs using Spectral Flames. I used Synergy abilities like Overfang to re-pressure the boss and build up plenty of Stagger in this fight.

2) Phase 2 of Gi Nattak boss fight

Wipe these out incredibly fast and watch out for Fira casts (Image via Square Enix)

At about 75% or so HP, you’ll see a cutscene where Gi Nattak summons a swarm of Soul Flames in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which you absolutely must defeat post-haste. If you have Magnify+Elemental materia equipped, this helps, as does Maximum Fury and some of Red’s AoE strikes.

They don’t have much in the way of HP, so just bulldoze through them as fast as you can. After this, he uses Execration of the Gi, and if a Soul Flame reaches its destination, get ready for a curse. In my case, it was the ATB Depletion first. At least, in my case, he was at about 95% stagger, so after a few hits, he would be staggered, and the curse was broken.

Between the Catastrophe Limit Break found in the Folio section and Synergy Abilities, I got Gi Nattak in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to about 40% HP in one stagger session. He introduced a new attack here, Crushing Resentment, a vacuum ability. Keep moving away from it as fast as possible.

It's the final countdown (Image via Square Enix)

Shortly after this, Gi Nattak cast Doom on the party, and you’ll see the timer ticking down over both characters’ heads. He uses the same attacks here and brings Withering Grasp back, so be careful not to feed him more HP.

This is a great time to use Red XIII’s Bloodfang, and if you have a summon from earlier in the fight, hopefully, it wears down around this time. I summoned Ifrit after the Stagger, so it wore off right at the end of the fight. It’s a race against time, but it seemed he pressured a bit easier. Once he’s defeated, the Doom curse wears off, and you’ll receive your rewards:

1,238 EXP

10 AP

50 Party EXP

1,650 Gil

