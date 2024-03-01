How to obtain the Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth enhances your character's abilities, granting buffs to cast potent spells. Upon equipping it, you will be able to summon a distinctive creature. There are a total of 12 Summon Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, each providing access to summon formidable creatures on the battlefield, but the Magic Pot Summoning materia stands out as the rarest and most enigmatic.

Throughout the main campaign of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players will undoubtedly seek to acquire Summoning materia. This is crucial as it significantly enhances their chances of winning battles against formidable adversaries. Below is a unique method to unlocking the Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Where to find the Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

Other Summoning materia can be obtained by progressing through the main campaign. However, the Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has specific requirements. This materia is exclusively available through the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and no alternative method for unlocking it has been discovered to date.

Upon purchasing the Deluxe Edition, the Magic Pot Summoning materia will be automatically added to your inventory menu, and it will function like other materia in the game. You have to first claim the Deluxe Edition bonuses to equip the Magic Pot Summoning materia.

How to claim and equip the Deluxe Edition Bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Claim your Deluxe Edition Bonuses in the Main Menu (Image via YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

Commencing the main campaign requires completing the prologue section, which involves cutscenes, character interactions, and battles against regular enemies. Following this, the initial chapter, "Fall of a Hero," commences with the player assuming the role of the main protagonist, Cloud Strife.

After you complete the first chapter, the second chapter will begin, allowing you to claim the Deluxe Edition Bonuses. Follow these steps to claim the Deluxe Edition bonuses:

Open the Main Menu, scroll down, and then select "System."

Within the System menu, choose the "DLC/Bonuses" option.

You'll be presented with the Deluxe Bonuses, which you can claim by selecting.

Simply choose the Magic Pot Summoning materia to equip it.

What’s inside the Magic Pot Summoning materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Effects of the Magic Pot Summoning materia (Image via YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

A notorious Goblin resides inside the Magic Pot Summoning materia. Like other creatures in this game, this one bestows significant enhancements on the player character. The Goblin is invaluable for both offensive and defensive maneuvers.

Rather than directly engaging enemies, it offers a unique boon—an elemental shield that wards off incoming attacks. Known as "Pot Luck," this ability summons a protective barrier around the character, staggering any enemy upon contact for a few precious moments.

A visible bar indicates the duration of the summoned creature's presence on the battlefield. Upon expiration, the Magic Pot ascends, and the Goblin unleashes a potent blast, creating a staggering AoE (Area of Effect) on the battlefield.

