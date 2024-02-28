Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth turn-based?

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the way, many players have been revisiting the original FF7. Everything from the latter's story, characters, and excellent turn-based combat was highly praised when this title was launched. As such, many have been wondering whether this modern-day remake will also feature turn-based combat.

Unfortunately, it won't. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth plays as an Action RPG, and while it has a mode that lets you automate real-time attacks, it's not comparable to the excellent turn-based combat in the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth doesn't have turn-based combat yet

FF7 Rebirth will not have turn-based combat at launch (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/Final Fantasy)

The news of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth not having turn-based combat might be disappointing for long-time fans of this series. Even more so because the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was released in 2020, featured a mode that allowed players to enjoy some excellent turn-based combat. So, completely dropping such an excellent mechanic might leave some fans bitter.

However, Square Enix's latest title has a ton to offer. Moreover, modern-day games are regularly updated with new content and ways to play, so maybe turn-based combat will be added post-launch. Let's take a look at the possibility of this happening.

Will turn-based combat be added to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is shaping up to be a mesmerizing experience (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/Final Fantasy)

FF7 Rebirth is coming out on February 29, 2024. Square Enix will likely patch the game and add more content to it, as happens with most modern-day games. This opens up the door for turn-based combat to be included in the title. However, this won't be as simple as it sounds.

Including turn-based combat means adding an entirely new mechanic, which will require a lot of work. Moreover, it will also cost money for Square Enix to do this. So, while fans may be excited about turn-based combat making its way to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in the future, such a future might never come.

Moreover, we haven't had an official word from the developers, so all of this is just speculation at the moment. Our advice to fans would be to not hold out hope for turn-based combat to be included in FF7 Rebirth.

This game has plenty of other exciting things. You might even like its real-time action if you give it a chance. All the early signs point towards FF7 Rebirth being a fantastic game, so don't count it out just because it doesn't ship with turn-based combat.

