What are Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 was first introduced in the remake that was released in 2020. In that game, Cloud fought mysterious beings several times. Now, they might return once again as an adversary in the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Several events were altered in the remake compared to the original, leading writers to include Whispers as a plot device.

The game's lore and timeline can be quite confusing due to these changes. this article provides information about Whispers in Final Fantasy 7.

Note: This article dives into spoilers involving Final Fantasy 7 (both original and remake) and Crisis Core. Viewer discretion is advised.

What exactly are Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth?

Zack Fair survived the events of Crisis Core (Image via Square Enix)

Simply put, Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 are weapons created by the planet to save itself. They act as a defense system and will attack any threat that could damage the planet. The remake and its Integrade release made it clear that the story told in the game follows a different timeline compared to the original game of 1997.

Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 first appears when Cloud meets a certain flower peddler in the city of Midgar. The yellow-haired SOLDIER later faces these monstrosities again in the Sector 7 Slums, where he can defeat them. You will face them one more time at the end of the game.

Zack Fair's final moments in Final Fantasy Crisis Core (Image via Square Enix/ Shirrako on YouTube)

The main job of Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 remake and Rebirth is to keep the original game's timeline intact. If you are familiar with the story of Crisis Core and 1997's Final Fantasy 7, you will know that Zack Fair, Cloud's friend and the previous owner of the Buster Sword, died before the beginning of the game.

But at the end of the Remake, it is revealed that Zack survived the final confrontation against Shinra forces, leading to his demise in Crisis Core, and eventually made his way back to Midgar.

Zack Fair survives the final confrontation with Shinra Forces (Image via Square Enix/Rajman Gaming HD)

Like Zack, his beloved Aerith Gainsborough also meets a grim fate in the original Final Fantasy 7. In a heartbreaking scene, she meets death at the hands of the One-Winged Angel, Sephiroth. While it is unclear whether Aerith will survive the events of FF7 Rebirth, fans are hoping that this will be the case, given how Zack survived.

Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 may have the last laugh and have a chance to revert the timeline. For now, players can wait until FF7 Rebirth releases in a few hours to wield the Buster Sword once more and challenge fate.