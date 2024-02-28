Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC? 

You might wonder about the availability of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC, as you have played Remake and are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming sequel. Square Enix is finally set to release the sequel to 2020's FF7 Remake after four years, and it is one of the most hyped game releases of 2024. The release of Final Fantasy 7 on PC would be huge, but Square Enix currently has no plans for it.

At least for now, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not be making its way to PC; it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. This article will explore if Square Enix's upcoming RPG will be made available for PC in the near future and check out the editions and pre-order bonus of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Will Square Enix bring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC in the future?

FF7 Rebirth will be PS5 exclusive (Image via Square Enix)

Unfortunately, during the game's launch tomorrow (February 29, 2024), there will be no port of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC. But there is a high chance that Square Enix will make the title available to other platforms in the future.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was originally launched exclusively for the PlayStation consoles but was made available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Similarly, you can expect the upcoming sequel to be ported, and you can play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC after a few years.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and pre-order bonuses explored

Although there will be no availability of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC, if you own a PlayStation 5, you can venture the planet once more as Cloud Strife. Here are all the available editions of the game, as well as the content each bundle will offer.

Keep in mind that the time to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is very limited as the game is set to launch in a few hours on February 29, 2024.

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (Moogle Trio summoning Materia)

Deluxe Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (Moogle Trio summoning Materia)

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Standard Twin Pack ($70)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus (Moogle Trio summoning Materia)

Deluxe Twin Pack ($90)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus (Moogle Trio summoning Materia)

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

For beginners or newcomers to the franchise, Square Enix has created the Twin Packs, allowing you to purchase the base game of Rebirth and the previous title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.