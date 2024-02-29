Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open world?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has captured significant attention within the gaming community due to its dynamic action gameplay and compelling narrative. Fans of the series are praising the game's level designs, stunning visuals, and various other components that firmly establish Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as a standout in the action RPG genre. Nonetheless, players have been concerned about the game's classification as open-world.

Characterized by its blend of exploration and expansive settings, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could be described as a modern open-world game, albeit with a unique twist in its mechanics. While players can expect an immersive storyline and the freedom to traverse diverse locales, implementing the open-world aspect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sets it apart from conventional titles. For a more comprehensive understanding of whether the game truly fits the open-world label, continue reading below.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offer open world gameplay?

You will be able to travel to different regions during your campaign playthrough (Image via YouTube/ Rubhen925)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth presents a vast and immersive setting with missions revolving around traversing diverse locations. Its exploration and navigation mechanics evoke the sensation of a modern open-world experience. However, it deviates slightly from conventional open-world games. Unlike Final Fantasy XVI, where you freely explore regions upon unlocking them during the campaign playthrough, Rebirth adopts a similar approach.

Throughout your campaign, progress hinges on uncovering regions to reveal new points of interest and side quests, shaping your map as you advance. As you progress through the campaign, encountering new territories, your exploration unlocks additional areas on the map for future travel.

Moreover, a fast travel system becomes available once locations are unlocked, facilitating swift navigation between them. In short, Rebirth is an open-world RPG where you can explore various regions, though access to each is granted progressively as you advance through the campaign.

Throughout the campaign, you will come across NPCs (Image via YouTube/ Rubhen925)

A diverse range of side quests enhances the expansive world of Rebirth. As you progress through the main storyline, you'll encounter NPCs seeking assistance or situations where you must engage directly to undertake these additional challenges. One such quest, Lifeline in Peril, marks the beginning of this journey. For more details on Lifeline in Peril, check out the comprehensive guide here.

Side quests in Rebirth offer a rewarding opportunity to gain experience points (EXP) and the in-game currency, Gil. In short, Rebirth is not only an exhilarating, action-packed game but also delivers a captivating narrative alongside various engaging gameplay elements that will keep you enthralled until the very end.

