How to easily complete Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As far as side quests go, Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the first you’ll likely receive in the entire game. Available in Chapter 2 as a part of your return to the town of Kalm, you’ll begin the life of a mercenary once again. That means helping people, solving their problems, and getting paid in the process. Each of these side quests also improves your relationship with one of the party members.

Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a side quest focused on Barret. In this Kalm side quest, a mako pipeline is leaking, preventing power from coming to Kalm as usual. However, the Mayor has already hired a “hotshot mercenary,” so Cloud and his team will check in and see what’s holding up progress.

Completing Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak with the mayor and find the “hotshot mercenary”

Step 1: Go find the mercenary (Image via Square Enix)

After chatting with the Mayor to begin Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will need to head to the next checkpoint on the map. On the map, there is a Chocobo stop to the north and a tower to the west that you can teleport to. Along the way, you may stumble into a Lifespring to farm up some resources and work toward unlocking an optional encounter.

Climb the cliffs to the warehouse, and you’ll come across Kyrie from Midgar. She’s the hotshot merc working on Lifeline in Peril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There’s just one problem: she doesn’t really know what she’s doing. So you need to help her get the parts.

2) Gather the parts needed for the mako pipeline

Find the parts for her (Image via Square Enix)

The map above shows the locations you must travel to grab the parts. You can ride a Chocobo to do this in the title. There aren’t too many enemies in the area, so you may not even encounter a battle.

These items are easily farmed up. Grab them and return them to Kyrie, who will thank you profusely for doing most of the work for her.

3) Inspect the mako pipeline with Kyrie and make the necessary repairs

A few more fights and you're done (Image via Square Enix)

Follow Kyrie down the hill toward the mako pipeline, where she’ll inquire about why you’re helping her in the first place. There will be one minor fight along the way before you get to the next step. They are not special enemies, so you can simply defeat them and proceed. These fights are now trivial owing to all the new powers and abilities players have.

As she begins the repair, however, a new enemy will pop up: a poisonous mushroom. This enemy can poison and silence allies near it, so it may be better to control a character that can fight from a distance. Even if Barret’s not in the party, he’ll still help.

Use Aerith, keep her as far away as possible, and blast the enemy with Fire spells. After the repairs are done, two more of these enemies will spawn, so defeat them in the exact same manner. They aren’t powerful enemies, so just hit them with fire and skills until they drop.

4) Return to the mayor and inform him the repairs are complete

This concludes your mission (Image via Square Enix)

Return to Kalm when you’re ready and wrap up Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Lifeline in Peril side quest. You’ll gain a few rewards and learn that Kyrie left some of the cash to you as well. Perhaps you’ll see her somewhere else in the world.

Rewards

3,000 gil

10 party EXP

400 EXP

Relationship change with Barret

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can read our in-depth review of the game here.