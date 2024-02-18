Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Whether to invest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition or not is arguably one of the biggest dilemmas for any hardcore Final Fantasy fan. While it's easy to stick with the Standard Edition if all you want is to play the base game and be done with it, die-hard fans of the series struggle to choose between the two editions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, especially for JRPG fans. While there have been some genuinely stellar RPGs, such as Persona 3 Reload and Granblue Fantasy Relink, out this year, nothing tops the sheer hype surrounding the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

That said, here's a look at what both editions have to offer and which one you should spend your hard-earned money on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions detailed

Much like any other recent AAA release, Square Enix's upcoming Final Fantasy title is offered in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition and a $90 Deluxe Edition. There's also the "Twin Pack" variant of both these editions, which bundles Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, making it ideal for newcomers to the series.

Here's a detailed look at all the different editions and their bonuses:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Standard Twin Pack ($70)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Twin Pack ($90)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

There's also a pre-order bonus, the Moogle Trio summon, that you can claim if you grab the game before its release on February 29, 2024.

Should you buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition?

As for which edition you should get, that depends on your personal preference and budget. Getting the Standard Edition for $70 is fine if you're okay with missing out on the in-game Deluxe Edition bonuses, i.e., the exclusive Summoning Materia, armor, and accessories.

Additionally, if you're someone who likes to collect official artwork and soundtracks of your favorite games, the Deluxe Edition is a no-brainer.

All said, the Deluxe Edition is a great choice for fans who don't mind spending the extra $20 for more content over the base game.