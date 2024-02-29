How to get the right date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Gold Saucer

The date event in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Gold Saucer will surely be one of the most-anticipated moments in the game. Like in the original, Cloud Strife will wander the various zones and play mini-games alongside one of the party members. At this point, it can be one of several characters. However, unlike the vanilla PlayStation game, it’s very easy to see who is in the lead to be your date.

I’ll go over a few ways you can influence this event, making people happier—or unhappier—as you work toward getting the perfect date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Gold Saucer event. In my personal playthrough, I had particular choices lined up, so this is all based on my experiences in the game. Here’s what you need to know.

Disclaimer: This features spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Moreover, the tips are subjective in nature.

Tips to get the perfect date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Gold Saucer

Our date was Cloud x Tifa (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Gold Saucer, players can travel the extravagant zone alongside one of the other party members. To avoid spoilers for the actual date, I used screenshots from the first trip to the Gold Saucer. Whoever you have the best relationship with by the time you return to the Gold Saucer in Chapter 12. Your date of choice, whether romantic or platonic, could be any of the following characters:

Barret

Red XIII

Tifa

Aerith

In the original game, it felt like a huge secret, and depending on what you could do, you would lock yourself out of the date of your choice. In my case, I wanted to go on a date with Tifa, but she and Aerith were tied almost the entire game, based on my choices. Ultimately, Aerith was my date.

Keep an eye on how people feel about you (Image via Gold Saucer)

Once you unlock the ability to start talking to your party members and doing side quests, you’ll be able to press L1 on your controller to see the current emotional reaction characters have to you. As you can see in the above example, Tifa and Aerith are building, while Barret is still on the lower end.

You can influence this in a few ways. One of the best ways is to complete sidequests that characters are involved in. When you begin a side quest, you’ll see another party member pop up in the cutscenes. That’s how you can tell it’s one they care about.

A good example of this is Tifa’s “A Rare Card Lost,” Barret’s “Lifeline in Peril,” or Aerith’s “Flowers from the Hill.” Completing these increases your relationship with those characters. That means if people are too close together, you might want to hold off on some sidequests if it is that important to you.

Take care about how you respond to your friends (Image via Square Enix)

You also have chances to speak to your party members while in various towns and rest areas. I found opportunities to talk to the party members in Chapters 2, 4, and 6, but there are others. Depending on how you answer, this can raise your relationship level for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gold Saucer event.

Examples of these are in Chapter 2’s Kalm. Tifa will ask you a question, and it helps to remember it was about the promise you made. Conversely, agreeing to go on a little date with Aerith up to the Clocktower improves your standing with her.

The game gives you a chance to do other sidequests before you stay the night at the hotel to ensure you always get the right result for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Gold Saucer event. Other than these, there are in-game events that can change how someone feels. During the game's Corel section, if you choose the “wild” minecart route, Yuffie ends up hating you, but Barret’s relationship improves.

Using this knowledge, it should be easy to pick the perfect partner for your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gold Saucer date. Our review of the game is also live, which you can read right here.