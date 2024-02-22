Difficulty settings in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Which is right for you?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a few difficulty settings you should consider before diving headfirst into the game. While you can adjust these at any time - provided you aren’t in battle - it’s something you should consider before you start playing.

We’ll go over all the difficulty options present, and what they mean for you as a player. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to play in an easier setting, or wanting a challenge. It’s important that you play in a way that’s comfortable and right for you.

At the end of the day, it’s up to you however you want to play the game. In my playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I primarily played on Normal, but that might not be what you want to do. Here’s what you need to know.

Difficulty settings in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What options are available?

The default options you have available (Image via Square Enix)

There are three primary difficulty settings in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can change these at any time, and they do not affect the story in any fashion. In addition to the default difficulty options, you also have the combat style; this may also affect how you approach the game when it launches on February 29, 2024.

Difficulty choices

Easy: For those who want to enjoy the story without worrying about the battles.

For those who want to enjoy the story without worrying about the battles. Normal: The standard difficulty for those who want to enjoy the battles as well as the story.

The standard difficulty for those who want to enjoy the battles as well as the story. Dynamic: As characters’ levels increase, enemies also grow in strength. This is a higher difficulty for players who crave constant challenge.

In my personal playthrough for my review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I played on Normal, except a few moments of the game. This was partly to see if combat changes, and because of frustration in optional content. Regardless of the difficulty settings you pick in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the bosses use the same attacks.

Combat is admittedly incredibly easy on “Easy,” though. It felt easier to hit Limit Break, and enemies hit for far less. If you just want the story, and aren’t a fan of action-based games, I’d still recommend trying Normal first. If it’s not enough, then slot up to Dynamic. However, if you just aren’t comfortable, playing on Easy is perfectly fine.

Even the most difficult fights can feel easier if you want (Image via Square Enix)

Dynamic is an interesting difficulty, and a new addition in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You cannot outscale the enemies in this difficulty setting - as you grow in power, so do they. Then there is the “Hard” difficulty. Much like in the original FF7 Remake, you can unlock it after you beat the main game once.

You also have two combat styles to choose from, and one is easier than the other. You have Active, which is the typical action-based combat, and Classic. The latter has your basic actions performed automatically, so you can worry more about ATB skills.

On Easy difficulty, I feel like Classic felt too easy, and I didn’t use it very much. I felt better on Active, as this was designed to be an action RPG. However, if you don’t quite feel up to constantly swinging your Buster sword, you don’t have to!

You can find our in-depth review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here. Square Enix’s latest masterpiece will launch on February 29, 2024.