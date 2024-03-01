All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are entities that players can call upon during a battle to unleash some devastating attacks. They are so powerful that they can turn the tide of a battle, becoming essential in beating bosses. There are a few different ways in which the Summons can be obtained.

This article aims to take a look at all the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and where they can be found.

All the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

All the available Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

There are a total of 13 Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Of these, some are obtained through save data bonus, some via the combat simulator in-game quests spread throughout the open world of FF7 Rebirth, and others are available from the start of the game. These Summons are:

Alexander

Bahamut Arisen

Chocobo and Moogle

Gilgamesh

Ifrit

Kujata

Leviathan

Moogle Trio

Odin

Phoenix

Ramuh

Shiva

Titan

Where to obtain the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Alexander

Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Alexander can be obtained from the Corel region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. Players can talk to Chadley after reaching Chapter 6 and battle this giant. Upon defeat, Alexander's Red Materia will be added to their inventory. Gamers can also complete Divine Intel missions in this region to increase the strength of this Summon.

2) Bahamut Arisen

Bahamut Arisen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Bahamut Arisen can be obtained from the Cosmo Canyon region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. In Chapter 10, players will be able to talk to Chadley and fight Bahamut Arisen. After beating this mighty dragon, they will find it in the Summons Inventory. If they want to strengthen this Summon, they will have to undertake Divine Intel missions in this region.

3) Chocobo and Moogle

Chocobo and Moogle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Chocobo and Moogle is one of the early Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and can be freely obtained by reaching Chapter 2. Cloud will get access to it as soon as he becomes playable in Chapter 2.

4) Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Players need to complete all Protorelic quests in all the regions and max out the levels of all Summons accessed from Chadley’s Combat Simulator. They will then be able to enter Gilgamesh Island, where they need to complete the last Protorelic quest. After completing it, they can return to Chadley’s Combat Simulator to finish the final battle and get access to Gilgamesh.

5) Ifrit

Ifrit in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Available from the start of the game, Ifrit is one of the starting Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, along with being the default summon of Red XIII. It will be unlocked from the very start of the game as it was already a part of the team from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

6) Kujata

Kujata in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Kujata can be obtained from the Gongaga region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. Players can talk to Chadley after reaching Chapter 9, and they can then fight this mighty beast. Upon beating it in the Combat Simulator, Kujata will be added to the summon inventory. Players can also strengthen this Summon by doing Divine intel quests in this region.

7) Leviathan

Leviathan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Leviathan is one of the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that can be obtained from save data of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In the main menu, players will need to confirm if they have the required save data and the Summon will be automatically added to the inventory. No additional work is required to unlock this mighty beast.

8) Moogle Trio

Moogle Trio in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

To get the Moogle Trio Summon, players must have purchased a special edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, such as the Digital Deluxe Edition or the rare Collector's Edition. This Summon can therefore be considered an exclusive.

9) Odin

Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Odin can be obtained from the Nibel region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. Players need to reach Chapter 11 before they can talk to Chadley and battle this fearsome foe. It will be added to the Summon inventory after they beat it in the Combat Simulator. Furthermore, players complete Divine Intel missions in this region to power up their Odin Summon.

10) Phoenix

Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Phoenix can be obtained from the Junon region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. In Chapter 4, players will be able to talk to Chadley and battle Phoenix. Upon beating it, this powerful fiery bird will be added to thier Summon inventory. They can further strengthen it by doing Divine Intel missions available in this region.

11) Ramuh

Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Ramuh is one of the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that can be obtained from save data of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission. Upon loading it up from the Bonuses tab in the main menu, players will find that the Red Materia of this Summon has been added to their inventory.

12) Shiva

Shiva in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Shiva is one of the starting Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and is the default for Aerith. It is believed that players have access to this Ice Queen from the start as it has been a part of the team since the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

13) Titan

Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Backseat Guides)

Titan is one of the first Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and be found in the Grasslands region's Chadley’s Combat Simulator. Upon reaching Bill's Farm in said area, players will be able to battle Titan in Chapter 2 after talking to Chadley. They can also strengthen this mighty beast by completing Divine Intel quests present there.

Check out our other articles on FF7 Rebirth:

What are whispers in FF7 Rebirth || How to get Leviathan and Ramuh in FF7 Rebirth