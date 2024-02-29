How to get Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 are two summoning Materia that you can find in the game. These orbs, which come in various colors, either grant you magic spells and stats boosts or summon various mythical beings to aid you in battle. Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 allow you to call for two such beings who will help you during combat.

Read on to know how you can obtain these two powerful Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Note: This article has minor spoilers involving Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Discretion is advised.

How to get the Materia of Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Leviathan and Ramuh are powerful and will make combat scenarios easier, especially in harder difficulties. However, obtaining them can be a bit of a hassle because you need to complete some prerequisites.

You need the previous game's save file, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade, in your PlayStation 5 system if you want the Materia of Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. But there is a catch to obtaining these two powerful spirits. You will only get them if you obtained them during the base game of Remake and the DLC chapter of Episode INTERmission.

You can import these saved files from the main menu using the Check Save Data option and gain access to Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Red Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like the previous game, Red Materia can be obtained after completing the VR missions by Chadley. You will unlock each of these quests while you complete each chapter and can access them after talking with Chadley. You can find him in various parts of each location you visit.

There are a few Red Materia besides Leviathan and Ramuh in Final Fantasy Rebirth that you can equip and call in powerful beings to aid you during battle. Here is a list of all the Red Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Note: This list will be updated when more Materia are found

Leviathan Materia

Ramuh Materia

Chocobo & Moogle Materia

Ifrit Materia

Shiva Materia

Titan Materia

Phoenix Materia

Alexander Materia

Kujata Materia

Odin Materia

Gilgamesh Materia

Moogle Trio Materia

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will once again take on the role of ex-SOLDIER of Shinra Corporation, Cloud Strife, and embark on a journey with your friends to stop Sephiroth.