Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade Formation guide

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade Formation is one of the several mini-quests players will have to engage in during the 80-hour odd campaign. It takes place in Chapter 4 (Dawn of a New Era) and requires Cloud and his party to infiltrate Junon, getting close to Rufus Shinra in the process. The mission is a mini-game of sorts, where players will be tasked with completing quick time events to obtain a rating, impressing both the audience and Shinra HQ.

Read on to learn more about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade Formation and the steps to achieve a near-perfect rating.

Recommended Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade member formation

The recommended formation (Image via YouTube/GuideRanx)

Before you begin the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade for Junon, you must collect a set of Infantry Units. Make sure to collect these Infantry Units before speaking with the commander at the end of Main Street, arranging your squad in the following formation (left to right):

Riot Troopers

Riot Troopers

Grenadiers

Grenadiers

Flametroopers

The formation mentioned above will unlock the Ramuh, Shiva, and Bahamut Formations, which are quite difficult to execute. However, successfully completing this formation is key to obtaining a perfect score,- which is well worth the effort.

How to get a perfect score in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade Formation event

A quick-time event (Image via YouTube/Schnitzlwecka)

Obtaining a perfect score in the Parade Formation is rather straightforward. You must participate in a series of quick-time events in quick succession. The events involve button mashing and holding at precise moments, so make sure to keep your hands on the controller at all times.

Parade Formation is divided into three stages. Thankfully, this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event is rather forgiving and allows room for minor errors. Readers can alternatively choose to manually save their game before speaking to the Commander of the Junon Parade and reload the save in case of a failed attempt. The entire process should not take more than a few minutes at most.

Rewards unlocked in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Parade Formation event

Rufus Shinra appears (Image via YouTube/CGInferno)

Successfully completing the Parade Formation event will earn you praise from both the crowd and Rufus Shinra himself.

Rufus Shinra will award you a commendation for securing first place, which will, in turn, unlock the in-game trophy, “Stealing the Show.” This is a Bronze PlayStation 5 trophy that can be added to your collection.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Unlike the original 1997 game for the PlayStation 1, Rebirth and Remake make significant changes to the game’s plot and gameplay, allowing for a fresh experience. The game was released worldwide for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

