Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now live, and with it comes a trophy collection players would want to chase down. Thankfully, none of these are missable, and you can complete them all in about two playthroughs. We go over every single trophy that’s available in the game and what it takes for you to unlock them. However, we will not spoil major story notes.

The closest thing to a spoiler is reading the chapter titles, figuring out where it takes place, or the knowledge of an optional boss. Most of these trophies are fairly simple to collect, although some will require more work than others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trophy list in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, from 0% to Platinum.

Disclaimer: This guide features minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Parts of it are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list

You need to explore the world to get Platinum (Image via Square Enix)

Unlocking every trophy will require you to explore the world thoroughly and make use of all the game’s functions, such as the new Folio system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are Limit Breaks to unlock there for trophies like “Well-Rounded.” I mentioned none of these are missable, and that’s technically true.

You can go back to Chapter Select once you beat the game or simply save it before the Queen’s Blood tournament or the Junon Parade. When it comes to the most difficult trophy unlocks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, that would likely be the 300% stagger (Staggering Success) or defeating the optional boss towards the end of the game.

In my personal playthrough, I unlocked about 70% of the trophies in a single playthrough. I missed some because I was stumped on a quest and didn’t complete a few of the optional objectives at 100%. Thankfully, you don’t need to Gold Star (perfect) every sidequest for every Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy. Here’s the complete list of what you need to do:

The Planet’s Hope: Earn all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies.

Earn all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies. Never Meet Your Heroes: Complete Chapter 1.

Complete Chapter 1. Swampy Situation: Complete Chapter 2.

Complete Chapter 2. Make Mine Black: Complete Chapter 3.

Complete Chapter 3. The President’s Commendation: Complete Chapter 4.

Complete Chapter 4. Cryptic Cameo: Complete Chapter 5.

Complete Chapter 5. Fun In The Sun: Complete Chapter 6.

Complete Chapter 6. The Price of Progress: Complete Chapter 7.

Complete Chapter 7. Worth the Weight?: Complete Chapter 8.

Complete Chapter 8. Crying Out: Complete Chapter 9.

Complete Chapter 9. Stars Fell from My Eyes: Complete Chapter 10.

Complete Chapter 10. You’re Not Murasaki: Complete Chapter 11.

Complete Chapter 11. Hearts Out, Dukes Up: Complete Chapter 12.

Complete Chapter 12. I’m Here for You: Complete Chapter 13.

Complete Chapter 13. Confluence of Worlds: Complete Chapter 14.

Complete Chapter 14. I Got This: Win A Battle.

Win A Battle. Exploitative Practices: Exploit an enemy’s weakness.

Exploit an enemy’s weakness. Unfettered Friendship: Free a bound ally.

Free a bound ally. Staggered Learning: Stagger an enemy.

Stagger an enemy. Break It Down: Use a limit break.

Use a limit break. Fledgling Summoner: Invoke a summon.

Invoke a summon. Team Player: Use a synergy skill.

Use a synergy skill. No “I” in “Synergy” : Use a synergy ability.

: Use a synergy ability. Entering New Markets: Complete a quest.

Complete a quest. Weapons 101: Max out a weapon ability’s proficiency.

Max out a weapon ability’s proficiency. A Materia World: Level up an orb of Materia.

Level up an orb of Materia. New Blood: Raise your Queen’s Blood rank.

Raise your Queen’s Blood rank. Caching In: Complete your search for a cache location.

Complete your search for a cache location. I Brake for Chocobos: Repair three chocobo stops.

Repair three chocobo stops. Expert Ex-kewh-vator: Use a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits.

Use a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits. You Work for Me Now: Defeat a summon in battle and obtain its Materia.

Defeat a summon in battle and obtain its Materia. Intelligence Aide: Gather world intel at five separate locations.

Gather world intel at five separate locations. Intelligence Specialist: Gather world intel at fifty separate locations.

Gather world intel at fifty separate locations. Director of Regional Intelligence: Gather all pieces of world intel in a region.

Gather all pieces of world intel in a region. Founder’s Bonus: Obtain a protorelic in the grasslands.

Obtain a protorelic in the grasslands. Fort Condor Commander: Obtain a protorelic in the Junon region.

Obtain a protorelic in the Junon region. Cactuar Crusher: Obtain a protorelic in the Corel region.

Obtain a protorelic in the Corel region. Honorary Turk: Obtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region.

Obtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region. The Gambit Paid Off: Obtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region.

Obtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region. Professional Handler: Obtain a protorelic in the Nibel region.

Obtain a protorelic in the Nibel region. Bladesman of Legend: Defeat Gilgamesh.

Defeat Gilgamesh. Moogle Lover: Max out your moogle emporium merchant rank.

Max out your moogle emporium merchant rank. Materia Completionist: Develop all possible Materia together with Chadley.

Develop all possible Materia together with Chadley. 7th, Assemble!: Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon.

Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon. Stealing the Show: Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade.

Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade. Card Royalty: Win the Queen’s Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8.

Win the Queen’s Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8. Critically Acclaimed: Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.

Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer. 1-Star Startup: Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 3-Star Hotel: Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 5-Star Hotel: Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.

Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 7-Star Hotel: Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove.

Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove. Polygonal Prizefighter: Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler.

Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler. Piano Virtuoso: Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration.

Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration. Are You not Entertained?: Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum.

Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum. Hall of Famer: Win all chocobo races.

Win all chocobo races. My Job Here is Done: Complete all quests.

Complete all quests. Grind It Out: Attain level 70 with a character.

Attain level 70 with a character. Staggering Success: Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.

Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy. Well-Rounded: Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios.

Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios. Of Hardy Stock: Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty.

Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty. Virtually Renowned: Complete all of Chadley's combat simulations.

There's a lot of work ahead for all trophy unlocks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I beat the game at level 49 on Normal, so there’s a lot of grinding left for Level 70, which you would want for some of the tougher optional fights. From completing the Mogstools to finishing the World Intel System in a region, there’s plenty to do.

