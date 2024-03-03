Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to claim the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses

The newly released video game Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has received a positive response from the gaming community for its captivating gameplay. With the success of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to become the standout game of 2024. Fans love the title and have expressed satisfaction with the offerings in the Deluxe version. However, there is some confusion among some fans regarding the process of claiming the content of the Deluxe edition.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers five different editions, including the Deluxe Edition and the Twin Pack Deluxe Edition. Unlike in other games where pre-purchasing various editions grants immediate access to content, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Deluxe edition operates differently. To unlock all the content, certain activities must be completed. Rest assured, these activities are straightforward, but there are specific guidelines to follow.

This article provides insights into the claiming process for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition.

How to claim the pre-order bonuses of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition

FF 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition (Image via Square Enix)

The Deluxe Edition of FF 7 Rebirth offers two versions: the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack. To access the contents in these editions, you must initiate the primary campaign and complete its prologue section, followed by various cutscenes and character interactions. Subsequently, you'll embark on the first chapter, "Fall of a Hero," assuming the role of Cloud Strife, the game's central protagonist.

After completing the first chapter, you must proceed to the subsequent chapter titled "A New Journey Begins" to unlock access to your Deluxe Edition bonuses.

To redeem the Deluxe Edition bonuses, follow the steps outlined below:

Navigate to the Main Menu and select "System."

Within the System menu, choose "DLC/Bonuses." Here, you'll find a listing of all bonus content.

Select the desired bonuses by pressing the "X" button. Upon selection, you will successfully claim all your pre-order bonus content.

What’s in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition?

The Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses (Image via YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The FF 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

Base game

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Reclaimant Choker

Orchid Bracelet

Meanwhile, the Twin Pack Digital Deluxe Edition offers:

FF 7 remake

FF 7 rebirth base game

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Reclaimant Choker

Orchid Bracelet

Both editions are available on the official Square Enix website or the PlayStation store and are priced at $89.99 each. Opting for either edition is highly recommended as they provide fantastic content, particularly the Magic Pot Summoning Materia. This materia grants beneficial effects during battles, summoning a Goblin creature to provide both offensive and defensive support, greatly aiding in defeating your adversaries effortlessly.

