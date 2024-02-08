Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration teased ahead of Season 9

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration has been teased by Blizzard Entertainment, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the future. The teaser was revealed at the end of the Season 9: Champions trailer, which premiered on February 7, 2024. The trailer showcased various thrilling new features, with a special focus on the highly anticipated anime collaboration.

This article explores the speculation surrounding the potential partnership between Cowboy Bebop and Overwatch 2, which has sparked significant excitement within the community.

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration in Season 9

Expand Tweet

The speculation about a potential Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration emerged from the scene where the trailer shows a jukebox playing the song Tank! by Seatbelts, which is the opening theme for Cowboy Bebop. While there has been no official confirmation of this collaboration yet, the deliberate choice of music has led many to believe that it could indeed be in the works.

This collaboration has been a long time coming, as the opening soundtrack of the Junkertown: The Plan cinematic paid homage to the classic opening sequences of the Cowboy Bebop anime six years ago.

The teaser featuring Route 66, a map associated with Cole Cassidy, further fuels speculation about what the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration could entail. Cassidy's style is perfectly in line with the space western theme of Cowboy Bebop, making him a natural fit for this crossover.

Community reactions on the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration

Adding to the anticipation surrounding this potential Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration, Blizzard Entertainment has a track record of staying true to key details in the past. As a result, fans have begun to speculate about which other heroes could receive skins, drawing parallels to past crossovers such as the collaboration between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The community mostly started speculating about the in-game cosmetics for their favorite heroes, linking them to characters from the Cowboy Bebop anime. For instance, one user @jshyne99 expressed a wish that Blizzard Entertainment shouldn't reduce Jet to being B.O.B as he was the captain and their favorite character, which would be disappointing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans from various corners of pop culture hold conflicting views on the game's overall status following this thrilling collaboration. While some avid enthusiasts of both Cowboy Bebop and Overwatch 2 eagerly anticipate the collaboration, others are more indifferent to video games but are tempted to return solely for the upcoming skin from this anime crossover.

Check out more Overwatch 2 updates on Sportskeeda:

Season 9 Competitive Rework || Season 9 patch file size || Moira Mythic skin