How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 5

With the fifth season of Overwatch 2 around the corner, the developers at Blizzard plan to introduce exciting new content for the game. With major updates and mid-season patches rolling in, the competitive integrity of Overwatch 2 will also be greatly balanced. Blizzard has been teasing a lot of great changes for the upcoming season, which fans can access as soon as the update drops.

With a brand-new Battle Pass, Mythic skin, and yet another season to entirely grind through the ranked ladder, Overwatch enthusiasts can download the pre-released content to dive directly into the game when the new season goes live.

Steps to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 5 update on Battle.net

Given the changes that are set to enter the game, it is no surprise that the entire competitive meta and structure will be altered with Season 5 of Overwatch 2. Several tweaks have been made to different heroes across the roster to enhance the balance and integrity of the game.

Here's how players can pre-download the Season 5 update:

Launch the Battle.net client and log in with your in-game ID

Navigate to the 'Games' tab and then proceed to click on 'Overwatch 2'

Navigate to the "Download Pre-release Content " text highlighted in green under the 'Play' button.

Click on the button and have the update pre-downloaded before it goes live.

The pre-release package allows players to update their game clients beforehand. This allows for seamless login and much easier access to the game during the live update. Not downloading the pre-release content has no downside, as players can access and download the update at their convenience.

What will Season 5 bring for Overwatch fans?

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 will bring a flurry of meta changes. Junker Queen's indomitable presence in Season 4 will be addressed in the upcoming season. Widowmaker and Hanzo's one-shot potential, a mechanic which has been criticized for the longest time by the community, will also be reworked.

Lifeweaver's presence in Season 4 has been quite flimsy. His kit has come under a lot of scrutiny for being underpowered. Season 5 will address these concerns. The Thai hero will receive key changes in the upcoming season to help him be on par with other Supports on the roster. With an overall damage buff and changes to other abilities, this versatile hero might get a bump in his pick rate in Season 5.

Furthermore, matchmaking has been tweaked and updated for the upcoming season to provide players with a more balanced playing field. And with a new battle pass en route, players will have access to yet more skins and other in-game cosmetics to rock in the game.

Season 5 promises some great changes to the game. With things taking a turn for the better, the game definitely is heading toward a healthier state of growth. For more Overwatch 2 news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

