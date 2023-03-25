5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Doomfist

Overwatch 2 is the successor to Overwatch and contains a character called Doomfist, a warmonger who has been enhanced with cybernetics, making him a force to reckon with on the battlefield. While he served as a formidable Damage hero in the first title, in OW2, he is a merciless high-octane Tank that can render a team useless with adequate support.

Doomfist can be a powerful unit in Overwatch 2 because of the removal of the second Tank with regard to this title's 5v5 setting. But who should gamers pair him up with? Since the game has a fair number of characters, answering that question might be a tad difficult. To help narrow down the options to pair that Tank up with, the list below will provide the names of some heroes who work very well with Doomfist.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 heroes that dominate Overwatch 2 when paired with Doomfist: Genji, Ana, Lucio, and more

Doomfist is equipped with a Hand Cannon that deals damage at range. His usage of Seismic Slam and his Rocket Punch for mobility makes way for combos that can obliterate an enemy team. His passive, The Best Defense, generates temporary over-health whenever he deals damage with his abilities. The Powerblock skill protects Doomfist from any frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers his Rocket Punch, making him all the more threatening.

He can attack a tightly packed enemy team headfirst with his ultimate Meteor Strike. Doomfist excels at taking up space by getting up close and personal. His kit is designed primarily to play in a dive composition. With that in mind, here are the five heroes you can pick with him:

1) Genji

Genji and Doomfist can with ease make Overwatch 2 feel like a "respawn simulator" for enemy Support units. With proper coordination, both these hyper-mobile units can excel at diving and creating space by constantly being a threat to the opposition's backline. If left unchecked, these two alone can turn the tides of the game in their favor with minimal effort.

Genji's Swift Strike can slice through any enemies that Doomfist has left stunned and damaged, ensuring they are eliminated. This duo calls for very high-octane gameplay that requires skillful coordination to execute.

2) Tracer

The key to maximizing Doomfist’s presence on the field in Overwatch 2 is to ensure that he gets to follow-up the damage dealt whenever he uses slams or punches on enemies. Tracer can do that with her extremely high mobility and Pulse Pistols.

The conditions are never perfect in a game like Overwatch 2, and synergy with teammates allows for much stronger plays than solo ones. Tracer can Blink into position to assist Doomfist to output the maximum damage and ensure eliminations are earned. This duo is perfect for catching foes who are out of position and punishing them for it. Tracer’s recall and Doomfist, with either of his abilities, can also get out of a jam in case an encounter goes south.

3) Ana

Ana is a very strong hero who can support Doomfist from a distance. Her Biotic Rifle can be used to keep the latter alive from far away with adequate healing whenever required. When it comes to her Biotic Grenade, she can choose to throw it at Doomfist — giving him a quick burst of healing — or at a group of enemies the Tank is about to engage with. The latter negates an enemy's healing potential temporarily.

Ana’s Nano Boost in Overwatch 2 is the perfect tool to combo with Doomfist’s entire kit, enabling him to thrash through the entire enemy team with ease. However, pairing these two entities requires Ana to have a lot of positioning knowledge to be safe from the enemy team while ensuring that her side is kept alive.

4) Lucio

Lucio is often a staple pick with Doomfist in Overwatch 2. It is no surprise that this duo requires a high degree of skill to use effectively. He is one of the few heroes who can keep up with Doom’s hyper-mobile playstyle.

Lucio’s healing without Amp It Up provides a steady stream of HP for Doomfist. He can follow Doomfist around with his Wall Ride passive and combining Amp It Up with his speed boost can help execute some explosive attacks with the Tank. Sound Barrier can be aggressively paired with a slamming Doomfist to make him a bigger threat than he already was.

5) Zenyatta

The key to pairing Zenyatta with Doomfist relies absolutely on two factors. First, the Tank has to create space and act as a distraction, keeping the focus away from Zenyatta. Second, the latter has to be proficient in positioning to not just keep Doomfist alive but deal damage efficiently.

Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord makes a target take 25% more damage than usual, and with an aggressive partner focusing on the discorded target, one can obtain easy victories in team fights. His Orbs of Destruction deal damage quickly and successively, assisting Doomfist from a medium range in eliminating his targets that are under the Orb of Discord's effects.

Zenyatta can use his ultimate, Transcendence, to keep his Tank alive and disengage from a fight or even engage aggressively if the situation favors it.

Winning games in Overwatch 2, unlike other FPS games, is heavily dependent on maximizing synergy with a reliable partner whenever possible. Doomfist, without proper support, could arguably be one of the weakest Tanks in this title. Thankfully, the provided heroes can adapt to a variety of situations, maximizing Doomfist’s potential to turn the tides in Overwatch 2.

