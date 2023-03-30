5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to pair with Ramattra

The relentless leader of the Null Sector, Ramattra, recently joined the Overwatch 2 roster as a Tank. This formidable hero will stop at nothing until his vision for the world comes to life.

Ramattra is a dual-form hero unique to Overwatch 2, and his gameplay style differs according to his form. In his Omnic Form, Ramattra is good at poking the enemy from a distance, whereas his Nemesis Form is designed for close-range brawling.

Ana and 4 other amazing heroes to use alongside Ramattra in Overwatch 2

Ramattra, in his Omnic Form, is equipped with the Void Accelerator, a staff-like weapon that he uses to protect his team. He also gets access to the Void Barrier exclusively in Omnic Form, using which he can create a 1000 HP barrier at a targeted location that holds up for four seconds.

Ramattra's Nemesis Form transforms him into a formidable force. Upon activation, he instantly gains a chunk of armor in addition to his health, making him more durable. His primary fire transforms into a melee attack that punches forward and generates waves of energy, dealing high damage to enemies. Additionally, his alternate fire in Nemesis Form allows him to block incoming projectiles, reducing damage by 75%, although he moves at a slower pace with a 50% movement penalty.

Ravenous Vortex, available in both forms, is a projectile thrown at the ground that can spread a damaging field. Anyone caught in it is instantly slowed down and grounded if flying.

Ramattra's ultimate ability, Annihilation, is one of the most feared abilities in Overwatch 2. When activated, Ramattra transforms into his Nemesis Form and emits an aura of energy that damages enemies within a certain radius and drains their health. What makes it even more terrifying is that if Ramattra activates Annihilation while he is already in Nemesis Form, he regains the armor bonus from entering Nemesis Form, making him even harder to take down.

Here are five heroes that complement this powerhouse of a Tank in Overwatch 2.

1) Ana

One of the founding members of Overwatch, Ana uses her expertise to defend the people she cares for. Equipped with her Biotic Rifle, Ana can safely heal Ramattra from a safe distance and enables him to have an aggressive playstyle. Her Biotic Grenade provides twice the healing and cancels out the enemy's healing, allowing Ramattra to simply sweep the field.

The duo becomes quite relentless and unforgiving when their ultimates, Nano Boost and Annihilation, are combined in Overwatch 2. Ramattra becomes a literal killing machine, having the capacity to wipe out the entire enemy team alone.

2) Lucio

Lucio is one of the most versatile support heroes in Overwatch 2, providing not just healing but also speed buffs for his team.

His ability, Crossfade, creates a permanent AoE (Area of Effect) where allies are either gently being healed or receive a speed boost. His ultimate, Sound Barrier, temporarily grants him and his allies 750 Overhealing as temporary HP.

The duo excels at controlling the pace of the game since they can create a fearless frontline, bashing through enemy defenses effortlessly. Amp It Up with Speed Boost allows Ramattra to quickly switch to his Nemesis Form and easily decimate the enemy team.

3) Soldier:76

Soldier:76 excels at a variety of playstyles. Combined with Ramattra, he often finds the space to be a great menace to the enemy team. Their combined damage-dealing abilities can dismantle the enemy team with ease in Overwatch 2.

Ramattra and Soldier:76 can be played aggressively due to their self-sustaining abilities and damage output. However, it is important for players to communicate and coordinate effectively to fully utilize them. Without proper coordination, they may not be able to succeed in breaking down enemy defenses.

4) Sojourn

Sojourn remains a strong hero in Overwatch 2, despite receiving consistent nerfs. She synergizes well with Ramattra, as her artillery-heavy kit allows her to deal massive damage. Ramattra's ability to create space allows Sojourn to take advantage of the enemy team's positioning and deal significant damage.

Additionally, both heroes have crowd control abilities, such as Disruptor Shot and Ravenous Vortex, that can slow down and eliminate enemies efficiently.

5) Kiriko

Much like Ramattra, Kiriko is another new hero added to the Support roster on Overwatch 2. When paired with Kiriko's ultimate, Kitsune Rush, Ramattra's Annihilation becomes even more devastating. Kiriko’s ultimate also synergizes well with his Nemesis Form.

Kiriko's Protection Suzu ability can save Ramattra from danger during his ultimate or when he overextends. The small window of invincibility provided by Protection Suzu allows Kiriko to quickly heal Ramattra.

