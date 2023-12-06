Warzone Season 1 file size on PC, PS5, and Xbox: How much GB is the update?

Season 1 of Warzone is right around the corner, and the entire Call of Duty community is hyped. Upon its release, the game will finally be officially rendered part of Modern Warfare 3's integration. All updates for MW3 will also be patched into Warzone to ensure homogeneity between both Call of Duty titles.

Naturally, with the new season getting closer, players are curious about the size of the upcoming update and other such details. This article will provide all the necessary details concerning the Season 1 update for Wrazone across different platforms.

Note: This page will be updated if there are any changes to the provided information once it's disclosed.

What is the update size for Warzone Season 1 on PC?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the size of the upcoming update for Warzone on PC. Based on previous trends and the estimate provided for PlayStation, we speculate that the upcoming update size will be somewhere in the range of 15-22 GB.

Players can pre-load the entire update content provided they use the Battle.net client to play the game. This will allow players to seamlessly log in upon the launch of the new season and begin their grind.

What is the update size for Warzone Season 1 on PS5?

Playstationsize, a trustworthy Twitter handle, has quoted that the upcoming Season 1 update for Warzone will be for approximately 21 GB. Considering their accuracy concerning previous launches, the quotation seems plausible.

Players can pre-load all the content 24 hours before the official launch of the game's new season on December 6, 2023, at 9 am PT. Those who have yet to download the base game should have approximately a minimum of 130 GB of storage free on their consoles.

What is the update size for Warzone Season 1 on Xbox?

No download size has yet been confirmed for the game on either Xbox platform, be it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. We do speculate that both platforms would feature the update with a size ranging anywhere between 12 and 22 GB.

For Xbox One, our speculation lies regarding the size of 12-15 GB. And as for Xbox Series X/S, we estimate it will be 15-22 GB.

WZ's Season 1 is bringing forth a fresh wave of content. Not only are new players excited to try out the brand-new integration with Modern Warfare 3, but experienced veterans also feel the need to give the upcoming season a whirl and try out all the new movement changes and weapon changes that will be followed along with the new update.

Furthermore, a new map is being introduced into the game, which opens up avenues for finding out the meta-strategy for the map, grinding for eliminations, and so much more.

For more news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.