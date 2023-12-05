Warzone and MW3 Season 1 pre-load size on all platforms

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 will begin on 9 AM PT on December 6, welcoming a new era for fans. This season promises to enhance the gameplay experience by including community-requested components such as new movement mechanics, a fresh map, underwater gunfights, and more. MW3, too, will receive significant additions including maps, modes, weapons, and other features.

Once the update is released, the download and installation procedure may take some time. The pre-load option simplifies the procedure by allowing players to do it in advance. Currently, the availability of the pre-load option remains uncertain. However, according to past trends, Call of Duty seasonal updates usually include a pre-load window of at least 24 hours.

If the pre-load option becomes available, this article will serve as a guide, detailing the size requirements for the Warzone and MW3 Season 1 updates on all platforms.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 on PS4 and PS5?

Warzone and MW3 Season 1 is scheduled to go live on December 6, 2023, at 9 am PT. Following the tradition, a pre-load window is expected to begin 24 hours before the release, on December 5, 2023, at 9 am PT.

Twitter handle PlayStation Game Size, a reliable source, recently revealed information regarding the upcoming update through information sourced from the PlayStation database.

The Season 1 update for PlayStation 4, denoted as version 1.34, is expected to have a new download size of 67.214 GB, surpassing the current 55.430 GB (version 1.33). PlayStation 5 users can expect update version 01.034.000 to be accompanied by a new download size of 129.985 GB, exceeding the current 108.973 GB (Version 01.033.000).

Upon analyzing the disclosed information, the calculated pre-load update size for the upcoming Season 1 update is as follows:

PS4: 12 GB

12 GB PS5: 21 GB

Note: The official information regarding the availability of pre-load is uncertain. This page will be updated if there are any changes to the provided information once it's disclosed.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 on Xbox and PC?

The pre-load download size of the Season 1 update for Xbox and PC users is currently unknown. Based on the information provided for PlayStation, it is reasonable to expect a size within the range of 12-22 GB.

PC: 15-22 GB

15-22 GB Xbox One: 12-15 GB

12-15 GB Xbox Series X/S: 16-22 GB

