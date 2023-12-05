Will PS5 Pro be released before GTA 6 comes out? Everything we know so far

The PS5 Pro has long been rumored to be launched in late 2024 or 2025. Recent leaks also suggested that the console might be introduced alongside GTA 6, and Sony might offer them as a bundle. Now that the game's first trailer is out and Rockstar Games promised a release window of 2025, things are adding up.

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto is presumably at least a year and a half away, given Rockstar's previous trends. The PlayStation 5 is already over three years old and will need an update by late 2024. As the game will be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upon launch, a bundle might follow a few months after the Pro upgrade's launch.

In this article, we'll go over all we know about GTA 6 and the PS5 Pro so far and try to determine whether the console will launch before the game drops.

The PS5 Pro might launch before GTA 6

Unlike most other games, GTA 6 is going to be a massive one. If Sony bundles a copy of the game with the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, it would significantly boost the console's sales, thereby helping gamers and developers.

A counter-point could be that Sony wouldn't bundle the right after launch. The company, however, has done this in the past. The most recent instance can be the Spider-Man 2 and Modern Warfare 3 bundles with the PS5 Slim. These were introduced almost simultaneously with the launch of the console last month.

While GTA 6 will launch in 2025, previous PS5 Pro leaks suggest the console's release in late 2024 around the Holiday season. This might still be a possibility, given the strategic importance of the holidays as a launch window. The game might be bundled with the console once it launches in the summer or fall.

All told, there is no official information on the exact launch dates of either the PS5 Pro or GTA 6. The year 2025 is too wide a release window, and we won't surely know the details until we get closer to the launch date.