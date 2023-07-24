Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5: Release date, how to pre-order, expected price, and more

Sony has announced a brand new Spider-Man 2 themed PS5 bundle edition, and we finally have a release date and pre-order details. The much-awaited superhero videogame sequel by Marvel is on the verge of its release, and the webcrawler's fans can't be happier. With its launch on the horizon, Sony is celebrating with a limited-edition PS5 bundle that comes with a Spider-Man and symbiote themed skin.

If you are looking for all the details regarding the bundle, read below.

When does Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle pre-order begin?

Mark July 28 on your calendar – pre-orders begin for the PS5 Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle.

According to the official PlayStation blog, the Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle pre-order date starts on July 28. This brand new PS5 won't have much difference from the older one except in its design. Here is what Senior Art Director of Insomniac Games, Jacinda Chew, had to say about it:

“The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

How to pre-order Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle?

As the pre-order for this limited-edition console will begin on July 28, here is how players in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portual can get get their hands on this beautifully crafted Spider-Man themed PS5:

The first thing you need to do is to click on the link given here - direct.playstation.com

After that, select your country if you are from any of the aforementioned ones.

It will send you to the official retailer page for PlayStation and when the bundle goes live, you can pre-purchase it online.

The same product will also be available in other countries via selected retailers.

What is the price of the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: new story trailer, first details on Venom, and more revealed by Insomniac at San Diego Comic Con.

According to multiple sources, the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle can cost anywhere between $599 to $650. While PlayStation is yet to confirm any price, based on how much fans had to pay to get their hands on the God of War Ragnarok edition PS5, it can be fair to say that the upcoming model's cost would be closer to it.

However, nothing can be said with certainty and the price may change when the console actually goes live. We will update this article when we have more concrete information regarding it.

Can you buy the Spider-Man 2 themed covers seperately for your PS5 and DualSense Controller?

If you already own a PS5, you might not want to spend a lot of money and buy another console that functions the same way. Sony is also releasing the PS5 Console Covers and DualSense Wireless Controller cover to customize your device with your favorite superhero-themed limited-edition skin.

The pre-orders for the skins will go live on the same day. Similarly, their prices have not been revealed yet. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section for more updates regarding the same.