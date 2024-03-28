What is Warzone Bootcamp in Season 3? New Call of Duty training mode explained

Call of Duty is bringing a brand new training mode for new players called Warzone Bootcamp with the upcoming Season 3. While it is bringing back the much-awaited Rebirth Island, it can also be hectic for the beginners with all the veterans returning. To make the playing experience smoother for the ones who are joining late, Activision is adding a training mode to Warzone, one with a mix of bots and real players.

If you want to learn about how the brand new mode in Warzone will work in the upcoming season, read below.

How does Warzone Bootcamp work in Season 3?

In Season 3, players who are dropping in Warzone for the first time will be able to experience a brand new mode called Warzone Bootcamp. According to the official Call of Duty blog post, it is "designed to help new players build confidence for their first official drop-in."

Keep in mind that this is a training mode and winning here doesn't count as an official win in the game. According to the official blog, everyone will be able to party up with their squad, and there will be total of 20 real players in the Warzone Bootcamp. However, there will be another 24 bots who'll test your skill in the battle royale.

After going through the mix of real players and AI enemies, the newcomers will have enough confidence to jump into a real battle royale match. However, Activision has stated that this mode might get delayed depending on the situation.

This new training mode is inspired by the "Training Course" in Modern Warfare 3, which was released with Season 2's launch. After getting a positive feedback from the community, Activison has brought a similar experience to Warzone. With the Rebirth Island returning in the new season, there is no doubt that some of the Warzone veterans will come back to the game, as it was the most fan-favorite map of all time.

With all the veterans competing against each other, it can be difficult for players who are new to the game. Due to that reason, this new training mode has been created.

Let us know what's your thought regarding Warzone Bootcamp in Season 3. Check out our other Warzone Season 3 guides here:

