What is Utility Box in Warzone Season 3?

Players are going to get a new feature called Utility Box in Warzone Season 3. While the developers have revealed numerous additions in terms of giving unique modes, weapons, and gameplay mechanics, they will also introduce some unique features. The introduction of Utility Box is part of this strategy and it will be something players can witness only on the Rebirth Island map.

This article will provide all the key details players have to know regarding Utility Box in Warzone Season 3.

Utility Box in Warzone Season 3 explained

If players go low on armor and firepower, the Utility Box will be available to help them on Rebirth Island even in cases where they have only one inventory space to carry a Supply Box. The Utility Box in Warzone Season 3 will be present as a rare ground Loot. Moreover, players can also purchase it from a Buy Station.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

As the name suggests, the Utility Box in Warzone Season 3 combines the utility of the Armor and Munitions Boxes into one. In short, it refills the ammo of a player's weapons, Tacticals, and Lethals. Plus, it boosts the Armor Plates to their maximum capacity as well.

If there's any extraneous equipment, it will be dropped for the other teammates to use. Moreover, the Utility Box will function as a resupply for the entire squad as well.

While the Utility Box will provide much-needed strength to players, they can also receive lucrative rewards by staying together. When infiltrating Rebirth Island during a Resurgence or Battle Royale match (excluding Ranked Play), players can get bonuses by simply landing near each other, thanks to another interesting feature of Squad Assemble in Warzone.

Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Using Squad Assemble, players in a team of two, three, or four Operators will be able to earn match rewards by dropping close to each other on the map. Seems like the upcoming season is set to make the overall gameplay experience even better than what it's been so far.

