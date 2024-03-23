Warzone Mobile has finally been released globally and has taken the mobile gaming scene by storm, offering a similar battle royale experience to its beloved PC and console counterpart. However, like any other title for phones, it is not free of errors.

One issue that surfaced in the game recently was the unsupported GPU error. This article will explore the problem's possible cause and talk about possible ways of fixing it.

Possible ways of fixing the “unsupported GPU” error in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

The unsupported GPU error mainly occurs because of outdated hardware, meaning the mobile device does not meet the minimum requirements necessary to run the game.

Another factor that might trigger the problem is when your phone's GPU is incompatible with the game because of its processing capacities. Other cases include software incompatibility or driver issues stemming from outdated and malfunctioning GPU drivers.

Some of the possible fixes for the error are discussed below:

1) Restart and Reinstall the game

Sometimes, a simple restart of your device can resolve glitches and bugs like the unsupported GPU error. If that doesn’t help, consider re-installing Warzone Mobile on your phone. Having fresh game files can resolve any underlying errors.

2) Lower graphics settings

By lowering the graphic settings in Warzone Mobile, you can reduce the strain on your device’s GPU and improve performance. If the player’s phone is struggling to handle the title's graphical demands, adjusting its texture quality, resolution, and other options in the Graphics menu can help resolve this issue.

3) Clear cache and data

Clearing the cache and data for Warzone Mobile is a simple step that can help with compatibility issues like the Unsupported GPU error. To do that, go to your device's Settings and navigate to Application Management. Once you've cleared the cache and data, the app will return to its default state, which may resolve any underlying issues causing the Unsupported GPU error.

4) Update your GPU drivers

Updating GPU drivers is an important step towards addressing the Unsupported GPU problem in Warzone Mobile. Outdated drivers can often cause compatibility difficulties, reducing game performance.

To upgrade your GPU drivers, go to your device manufacturer's website or check the app store for available updates. Installing the latest drivers ensures maximum compatibility with Warzone Mobile, potentially resolving the issue.

Check out our other Warzone Mobile guides:

Warzone Mobile release date || How to customize your controls in Warzone Mobile || Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers: Prestige edition, price, rewards, and more || Can you play Warzone Mobile on PC? || Is Warzone Mobile free to play?